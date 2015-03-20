RSS
Nourri
Bloody Mary Competition
The Great Lakes Hemophilia Foundation is hosting a Bloody Mary tasting and competition event this Sunday, March 22 at Turner Hall ballroom. The third annual Milwaukee’s Best Bloody will feature 16 bars competing for the title of Best Bloody, voted.. more
Mar 20, 2015 8:20 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Café Perrin Renovated and Renamed
Originally co-owned by Joe Schulte and Perrin Luna, Café Perrin has been a popular bakery and lunch destination in Washington Heights since 2011. Now co-owned by Schulte and new business partner, Tesa Santoro, the establishment has taken on... more
Sep 17, 2014 1:37 AM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!