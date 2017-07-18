Nova D’Vine
Milwaukee Drag Race
Ruthie answers a question from a reader interested in getting into drag performance. Exciting upcoming events include a volunteer networking event a Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, African Cultural Festival at Brown Deer Park and the Cream...
Jul 18, 2017 1:47 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Ruthie Gets a Booty Call
Dear Ruthie talks butt-firming with a writer and provides a run-down of events of interest to the Milwaukee-area LGBTQ community through July 11.
Jul 3, 2017 12:34 AM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Everyone Likes a Big Bang
Ruthie answers a question from a reader wondering about female orgasms and aging. Events on Ruthie's social calendar include: opening day of the Big Gig, June 28; Jazz in the Park, June 29; and the fireworks display at Veterans park, July 3...
Jun 27, 2017 12:59 AM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Paint the Town Red…Or Your Toe Nails
Dear Ruthie answers a question from a reader annoyed by his husband's red toe nail polish. Exciting upcoming events include: Pridefest Performer Showcase & Fundraiser at Riviera Maya, April 27; Beard & Moustache Competition at the Uptowner,...
Apr 25, 2017 1:32 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Girls Gone Wild?
Ruthie answers a question from a straight woman wondering if its OK to celebrate her birthday at a drag performance. Upcoming events include: "RuPaul's Drag Race" premiere viewing party at D.I.X with star Jaymes Mansfield present, March ...
Mar 21, 2017 3:34 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Home Is Where the Heart Is
Ruthie answers a question from a reader hoping to spice things up at home with his husband and plugs exciting events including Kink Night at Hybrid Lounge, Jan. 8; White Elephant Gift Exchange at the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, Jan. 10...
Jan 5, 2016 10:04 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Take This Job and Love It
Ruthie gives a reader advice on finding a job and plugs exciting events including, the LGBT Community Center's "Be Out" event for Skylight Music Theatre's Into the Woods on May 28, David Tutera's performance at Potawatomi's Northern Ligh...
May 26, 2015 7:52 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Can’t be an Athlete? Be an Athletic Supporter!
I love the word "support." I really do. Support groups…support staff…support bras…you name it. It's one of those words that sounds (and looks) like what it
Aug 27, 2014 1:55 AM Ruthie Hear Me Out