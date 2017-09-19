Novel
Haiti a Dramatic Backdrop for Yanick Lahens’ Novel
Moonbath by Haitian-born award-winning author Yanick Lahens is a beautifully written epic saga that follows the tumultuous and often heartbreaking lives of four generations of rural Haitian women over the course of the 20th century. She wil... more
Sep 19, 2017 2:41 PM Jenni Herrick Books
The Chinese are Coming in Matt Flynn's Latest Novel
In Matthew Flynn’s debut novel (Pryme Knumber, 2012), readers were introduced to an unassuming Milwaukee teenager who also happened to be a mathematical genius. In the second book in the Bernie We,Books more
Sep 5, 2017 2:35 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Novelist Benjamin Percy's Digital Dystopian Nightmare
In his novel The Dark Net, Benjamin Percy transforms Portland, Ore. into a virtually ravaged society on the verge of imminent invasion by a violent horde of demons. more
Aug 8, 2017 2:28 PM Jenni Herrick Books
The Expanse Between (Winter Goose Publishing), by Lee L. Krecklow
Voyeurism as inspiration is the engine powering Lee L. Krecklow’s debut novel, The Expanse Between. more
May 2, 2017 2:03 PM David Luhrssen Books
Home Movies/Out on Digital: April 20, 2017
Nostalgia for pre-Beatles youth culture was a consistent theme through 1970s pop culture. In movie terms, what resulted was a batch of one-note forgettables and a pair of superb films,Home Movies / Out On Digital more
Apr 18, 2017 3:34 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Home Movies/Out on Digital: April 13, 2017
A Kind of Murder The cloud of suspicion darkens over his head: Walter (Patrick Wilson) wishes his demented wife (Jessica Biel) was dead—and then she is in this film adapted from a Patricia Highst,Home Movies / Out On Digital more
Apr 11, 2017 3:16 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
The Twenty Days of Turin (Liveright), by Giorgio De Maria
The 1977 novel The Twenty Days of Turin, which attracted a cult following in Italy, is finally out in an English translation. Cultural commentator Giorgio De Maria wrote the horror story as a metaphor of the political violence that overtook... more
Mar 14, 2017 1:05 PM David Luhrssen Books
Les Misérables
Although Broadway was once a consistent source of audience-tested material for Hollywood, in recent years the traffic has flowed the opposite way in the form of Lion King, Spider-Man and other blockbuster movies remodeled more
Dec 23, 2012 10:16 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Queen of Vaudeville: The Story of Eva Tanguay (Cornell University Press), by Andrew L. Erdman
Her biographer readily admits that Eva Tanguay wasn’t much of a singer or a dancer, and yet she was one of America’s biggest stars a century ago. Andrew Erdman uncovers Tanguay as an influence on the later, better more
Dec 20, 2012 3:59 PM David Luhrssen Books
Cry for Tolerance
Originally published in Turkey in 1983 and now translated into English for the first time, Silent House (Knopf) is Orhan Pamuk's second novel. Although the Nobel Prize-winner makes no direct mention of the book’s historical more
Dec 20, 2012 3:56 PM Paul Gleason Books
Life of Pi
No contemporary Hollywood director is bolder than Ang Lee—at least in the realm of trying new things. With Life of Pi, Yann Martel’s novel about an Indian boy shipwrecked on a lifeboat with a wild tiger is rendered in dazzling 3D. The boy, ... more
Dec 17, 2012 5:06 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Nobody Walks
While mentoring Martine (Olivia Thirlby), a New York video artist visiting Los Angeles, Peter (John Krasinski), an “edgy” Hollywood filmmaker, develops more than a professional interest in her. more
Dec 5, 2012 2:37 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Tarlach Debuts With Dark Age ‘Plaguewalker’
Years ago, when my then-girlfriend saw me reading yet another Joyce Carol Oates book, she fretted, “But she's so dark!”“Hardly,” I countered... more
Oct 22, 2012 10:53 PM Paul Mccomas Books
Characters Drive ‘The Lighthouse Road’
Set along the shores of Lake Superior in Duluth, Minn., The Lighthouse Road by Peter Geye recreates life in the late 19th and early 20th centuries as it tells the tale of backwoods logging and bootlegging through tragic characters... more
Oct 14, 2012 2:41 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Evison's Inspiring 'Revised Fundamentals of Caregiving'
In Jonathan Evison's The Revised Fundamentals of Caregiving, we are introduced to Benjamin Benjamin, a character at the end of his rope. Benjamin has had a rash of bad luck, including the loss of his wife, his family and his livelihood. Wit... more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Zimmerman Debuts 'The Orphanmaster'
Witchcraft, war, murder and romance abound in The Orphanmaster, the debut novel by Jean Zimmerman. Set in 1663 New Amsterdam (present-day Manhattan), The Orphanmaster tells the story of orphaned Blandine van Couvering... more
Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
The Drowned World: Fiftieth Anniversary Edition (Liveright), by J.G. Ballard
“Soon it will be too hot” is a great opening line for a novel, especially one about global warming. As Martin Amis writes in his introduction for the anniversary edition of The Drowned World, prescience isn't everything, yet J.G. Ballard& more
Jul 23, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Berney's Wild, Twisting 'Whiplash River'
Charles “Shake” Bouchon thought that escaping to exotic Belize and opening a small restaurant on the beach would be the perfect way to leave behind his life of crime. However, trouble seems to follow Shake, the lead character in Lou Berney.... more
Jul 23, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
The Future's No 'Roadside Picnic'
Arkady and Boris Strugatsky's Roadside Picnic, reissued in a paperback English-language edition by Chicago Review Press, is a classic Soviet-era science fiction novel that rivals the work of Bradbury, Asimov and Ellison. It's hard not to no... more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Books
Lorn Makes His Ninja Tune Debut
In the climactic scene of John Fante's 1939 novel Ask the Dust, Fante's grieving alter ego Arturo Bandini takes a copy of his novel and tosses it into the desert. The scene resonated with Milwaukee electronic artist Lorn, who titled his lat... more
Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music