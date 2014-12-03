Here & Now
"Here & Now" Spotlights WMSE Swing Historian Dewey Gill
For many Milwaukeeans it's a Sunday morning tradition as sacred as church or brunch: Dewey Gill's "The Sunday Big Band Show." Each week the WMSE DJ spotlights some of the rarest jazz and swing music on the planet, spinning ancient 78 records unear.. more
Dec 3, 2014 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Jeff Bridges on His Lifelong Passion for Music
Jeff Bridges will always be best known as an actor, iconic for his roles in films including The Fischer King, Tron, True Grit and the Coen Brothers’1998 cult comedy The Big Lebowski, where he played the White Russian-sipping more
Aug 19, 2014 9:54 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Video Art and the Cyclopean Eye
“Performing for Cyclops” at The Pitch Project aims to show cutting-edge work that requires more than a modicum of attention from the viewer. The show consists more
Jul 29, 2014 11:26 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Mythical, One-Eyed Monsters Entertained at Pitch Project
Cyclops are nasty creatures. If Homer’s Odyssey is to be believed, the one-eyed monsters consume mostly sheep’s milk, but prefer to munch on humans. When caught, it takes the cunning of Odysseus—not to mention a red-hot sharpened stick to t... more
Jul 9, 2014 1:18 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Issue of the Week: Walker Killing Jobs, Then and Now
It’s no secret that Gov. Scott Walker has been killing jobs in Wisconsin since taking office in January. The state lost more jobs in October than any other state in the nation.But Walker also achieved the singular... more
Dec 14, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 8 Comments
Green Travel Guide to Southern Wisconsin (University of Wisconsin Press), by Pat Dillon and Lynne Diebel
Green tourism? For Milwaukeeans, what could place less strain on the environment than exploring our own backyard? In Green Travel Guide to Southern Wisconsin, travel writers Pat Dillon and Lynne Diebel sketch out socially conscious vacation... more
May 24, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books