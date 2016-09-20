RSS

In Fates and Traitors: A Novel on John Wilkes Booth, bestselling Wisconsin writer Jennifer Chiaverini returns to a familiar-to-her period of American history as she brings to life the stories of four women, each distinctly important in the ... more

Sep 20, 2016 3:45 PM Books

With Becoming Wise, NPR’s “On Being” host Krista Tippett gives herself an opportunity to speak her mind—and does so with a soft-spoken breadth of understanding in keeping with the tone of her program. more

Apr 26, 2016 2:43 PM Books

Photo by Nicole Mangiola

After two years living on the road, the nomadic folk duo Blessed Feathers have returned with an account of their travels. more

Sep 29, 2015 9:10 PM Music Feature

Adele Fatemi-Topping is a lifelong activist, a Greek American whose family (she’s the daughter of activist Nick Topping) placed social justice foremost. A paraprofessional in Milwaukee Public Sch,Off the Cuff more

Jul 24, 2015 9:45 AM Off the Cuff

(Wikimedia Commons)

For many Milwaukeeans it's a Sunday morning tradition as sacred as church or brunch: Dewey Gill's "The Sunday Big Band Show." Each week the WMSE DJ spotlights some of the rarest jazz and swing music on the planet, spinning ancient 78 records unear.. more

Dec 3, 2014 4:00 PM On Music

Earlier this summer Death Blues, the shape-shifting project from Milwaukee percussionist/composer Jon Mueller, released Non-Fiction , an audaciously loud, intriguingly dense manifesto of an album that, months after its release, continues to reveal.. more

Sep 4, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

Perhaps the most noteworthy thing about the new BonIver song, an original written for the upcoming Zach Braff film Wish I WasHere , is that it’s a Bon Iver song. Bon Iver has been on Justin Vernon’sbackburner for the last couple of years, as th.. more

Jun 30, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

2014 is shaping up to be a banner year for debut albums from artists with Wisconsin ties that listeners can't help but fall completely in love with on first listen. First came last month's invigorating debut from Sylvan Esso, a duo featuring Milwa.. more

Jun 16, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

Last month NPR's weekly trivia and word game show "Ask Me Another" swung through Milwaukee to record an episode at the Pabst Theater. The episode turned out to be a Milwaukee-centric affair, with questions inspired by "Happy Days" and the show's i.. more

May 8, 2014 7:00 PM Around MKE

Some albums just hit their mark. The collaboration of singer Amelia Meath (Mountain Man) and producer Nick Sanborn (Megafaun/Decibully/Made of Oak), Sylvan Esso has been turning heads since last year with their early singles, earning the good grac.. more

May 5, 2014 5:00 PM On Music

Jan 2, 2014 3:00 PM On Music

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

“Humorist” is a rather ill-defined word, but it does have certain highbrow connotations. In contrast to “comedian,” which still comes with a faint hint of nightclub sleaze, “humorist” su,Books more

Nov 4, 2013 9:46 AM Books

Photo credit: Sara Bill

When it comes to the kind of philosophically scientific stories the program explores, Radiolab has a huge home-field advantage with their chosen medium, where a little audio magic can transport lis,Concert Reviews more

Oct 14, 2013 11:07 AM Concert Reviews

“Heavy” is the word used most often to describe the sound of Milwaukee-based metal outfit Northless—with “brutal” coming in as a close second. On their breakthrough more

Aug 20, 2013 11:29 PM Music Feature

“I raise a house full of kids and animals, and it's fun to talk about on stage. I don't so much write as take notes.” more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature 1 Comments

After being married to ABC News correspondent Peter Jennings for almost 15 years, Kati Marton met the love of her life in U.S. Ambassador Richard Holbrooke. These stories and more... more

Aug 27, 2012 12:00 AM Books

Green tourism? For Milwaukeeans, what could place less strain on the environment than exploring our own backyard? In Green Travel Guide to Southern Wisconsin, travel writers Pat Dillon and Lynne Diebel sketch out socially conscious vacation... more

May 24, 2010 12:00 AM Books

After a memorably bizarre breakthrough performance as George McFly in 1985’s Back to the Future , Hollywood outsider Crispin Glover continued to act in major films—including this year’s Alice in Wonderland and Hot Tub Tim more

Apr 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Mostly written on parchment or papyrus, in Hebrew and Aramaic with a smattering of Greek, the hundreds of documents known as the Dead Sea Scrolls became the most famous archaeological discovery since the opening of King Tut’s tomb. more

Apr 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

With the rising force of globalism, many talented musicians have felt the pull of eclecticism, but had no feel for pulling it off. Their musical fusions were cold, their juxtapositions mismatched.Veteran jazz and klezmer bassist Jim Guttman... more

Apr 3, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

