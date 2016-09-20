Npr
In Fates and Traitors: A Novel on John Wilkes Booth, bestselling Wisconsin writer Jennifer Chiaverini returns to a familiar-to-her period of American history as she brings to life the stories of four women, each distinctly important in the ... more
Sep 20, 2016 3:45 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Becoming Wise: An Inquiry into the Mystery and Art of Living (Penguin Press), by Krista Tippett
With Becoming Wise, NPR’s “On Being” host Krista Tippett gives herself an opportunity to speak her mind—and does so with a soft-spoken breadth of understanding in keeping with the tone of her program. more
Apr 26, 2016 2:43 PM David Luhrssen Books
Blessed Feathers Hit the Road
After two years living on the road, the nomadic folk duo Blessed Feathers have returned with an account of their travels. more
Sep 29, 2015 9:10 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Greece Says "No!" to Austerity
Adele Fatemi-Topping is a lifelong activist, a Greek American whose family (she’s the daughter of activist Nick Topping) placed social justice foremost. A paraprofessional in Milwaukee Public Sch,Off the Cuff more
Jul 24, 2015 9:45 AM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
"Here & Now" Spotlights WMSE Swing Historian Dewey Gill
For many Milwaukeeans it's a Sunday morning tradition as sacred as church or brunch: Dewey Gill's "The Sunday Big Band Show." Each week the WMSE DJ spotlights some of the rarest jazz and swing music on the planet, spinning ancient 78 records unear.. more
Dec 3, 2014 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Death Blues' Cinematic Latest Album, "Ensemble"
Earlier this summer Death Blues, the shape-shifting project from Milwaukee percussionist/composer Jon Mueller, released Non-Fiction , an audaciously loud, intriguingly dense manifesto of an album that, months after its release, continues to reveal.. more
Sep 4, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The New Bon Iver Song Will Not Change Your Life
Perhaps the most noteworthy thing about the new BonIver song, an original written for the upcoming Zach Braff film Wish I WasHere , is that it’s a Bon Iver song. Bon Iver has been on Justin Vernon’sbackburner for the last couple of years, as th.. more
Jun 30, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Phox's Delightful Debut LP
2014 is shaping up to be a banner year for debut albums from artists with Wisconsin ties that listeners can't help but fall completely in love with on first listen. First came last month's invigorating debut from Sylvan Esso, a duo featuring Milwa.. more
Jun 16, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream The Milwaukee-Themed Episode of NPR's "Ask Me Another"
Last month NPR's weekly trivia and word game show "Ask Me Another" swung through Milwaukee to record an episode at the Pabst Theater. The episode turned out to be a Milwaukee-centric affair, with questions inspired by "Happy Days" and the show's i.. more
May 8, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Stream Sylvan Esso's Lovable Self-Titled Debut
Some albums just hit their mark. The collaboration of singer Amelia Meath (Mountain Man) and producer Nick Sanborn (Megafaun/Decibully/Made of Oak), Sylvan Esso has been turning heads since last year with their early singles, earning the good grac.. more
May 5, 2014 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Blessed Feathers Appear on NPR's "Morning Edition," Spark Heated Religious Debate
Jan 2, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Recap: David Sedaris Shared Funny Essays and Dirty Jokes at the Pabst Theater
“Humorist” is a rather ill-defined word, but it does have certain highbrow connotations. In contrast to “comedian,” which still comes with a faint hint of nightclub sleaze, “humorist” su,Books more
Nov 4, 2013 9:46 AM Thomas Michalski Books
Radiolab's "Apocalyptical" Explored The End at the Riverside Theater
When it comes to the kind of philosophically scientific stories the program explores, Radiolab has a huge home-field advantage with their chosen medium, where a little audio magic can transport lis,Concert Reviews more
Oct 14, 2013 11:07 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Northless Exorcise Hurt Through Metal
“Heavy” is the word used most often to describe the sound of Milwaukee-based metal outfit Northless—with “brutal” coming in as a close second. On their breakthrough more
Aug 20, 2013 11:29 PM Michael Carriere Music Feature
Paula Poundstone's Obsessions
“I raise a house full of kids and animals, and it's fun to talk about on stage. I don't so much write as take notes.” more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake A&E Feature 1 Comments
Kati Marton's Remarkable 'Love Story'
After being married to ABC News correspondent Peter Jennings for almost 15 years, Kati Marton met the love of her life in U.S. Ambassador Richard Holbrooke. These stories and more... more
Aug 27, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Green Travel Guide to Southern Wisconsin (University of Wisconsin Press), by Pat Dillon and Lynne Diebel
Green tourism? For Milwaukeeans, what could place less strain on the environment than exploring our own backyard? In Green Travel Guide to Southern Wisconsin, travel writers Pat Dillon and Lynne Diebel sketch out socially conscious vacation... more
May 24, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Crispin Glover
After a memorably bizarre breakthrough performance as George McFly in 1985’s Back to the Future , Hollywood outsider Crispin Glover continued to act in major films—including this year’s Alice in Wonderland and Hot Tub Tim more
Apr 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Dead Sea Scrolls
Mostly written on parchment or papyrus, in Hebrew and Aramaic with a smattering of Greek, the hundreds of documents known as the Dead Sea Scrolls became the most famous archaeological discovery since the opening of King Tut’s tomb. more
Apr 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jim Guttmann
With the rising force of globalism, many talented musicians have felt the pull of eclecticism, but had no feel for pulling it off. Their musical fusions were cold, their juxtapositions mismatched.Veteran jazz and klezmer bassist Jim Guttman... more
Apr 3, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews