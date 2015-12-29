RSS

Nuclear Power

Why in the world are Wisconsin Republicans introducing legislation to resume building nuclear power plants in Wisconsin without waiting for any safe place to store nuclear waste? more

Dec 29, 2015 9:28 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

Laugh me off as the idealistic son of a physician (which I am), but I still thought the doctor's ethos of "first do no harm" was a notion we could all agree on. Even in this hyper-polarized Era of the Screaming Red-Faced Partisan, I thought... more

Jun 10, 2011 12:00 AM News Features

Apr 16, 2010 9:00 PM Daily Dose

Of course there are glaring exceptions, most notably The Black Eyed Peas utterly idiotic "Boom Boom Pow," which topped the Billboard Hot 100 this week, but the pop singles chart is a pretty vibrant place these days. Here are six charting songs tha.. more

Apr 16, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Summerfest has announced its second Marcus Amphitheater headliner for 2009 and it's... another country act. Kenny Chesney, the former Mr. Renee Zellweger and proud, oft-shirtless singer of the you-can't-make-this-up C&W hit "She Thinks My Tractor'.. more

Feb 11, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

Today in Milwaukee

Jan 17, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Gov. Jim Doyle is following John McCain’s lead into a nuclear future, the Republican Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ,News Features more

Aug 15, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

When even Democratic politicians start warming to the idea of building new nuclear po What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,Taking Liberties more

Aug 13, 2008 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

Presumptive Republican presidential nominee John McCain has promised to make the United States energy independent so that the country can reduce its dependence onforeign fossil fuels and rely on cleaner, greener technologies for ourcar... more

Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

In the past week, likely Republicannominee John McCain has announced a number of controversial ways tosolve this nation’s energy crisis. Along with suggesting offshoredrilling and supporting big tax write-offs for big oil, McCain has alsocall... more

Jun 25, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

