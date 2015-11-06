Nunsense
NUNSENSE in Oconomowoc This Month
This coming December, the musical Nunsense celebrates its 30th anniversary. The nun-based musical inspired by a line of greeting cards’ original production was staged Off-Broadway in a production that opened on Dec. 12 of 1985. Just a few .. more
Nov 6, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Nunsense with Pius XI
You’ve seen Nunsense. Of course you’ve seen Nunsense. But have you seen... a high school production of Nunsense? The remarkably well-funded Pius XI theatre department will be staging a production of the popular musical comedy.The clever bit about .. more
Oct 22, 2014 11:30 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Donald Fagen, Michael McDonald and Boz Scaggs
Though “Monsters of Yacht Rock” might have been a more apt name, Donald Fagen, Michael McDonald and Boz Scaggs have teamed up to tour as the “Dukes of September Rhythm Revue,” playing with a large band that includes horns and backi more
Sep 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Die Again!
On May 11, thrill writer Andrew Grant’s newest release, Die Twice, will hit the stands and the author himself will make a Milwaukee appearance at Mystery One Bookshop. Die Twice, Grant’s second publication, is already being heralded as an a... more
May 7, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books