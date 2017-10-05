RSS

Nyesha Stone

ForeverTree.jpg

The Forever Tree, directed by Milwaukee natives Stephen Hintz and Chrishaunda Perez, was selected for this year’s “Black Lens: Lost and Found” track at the Milwaukee Film Festival. more

Oct 5, 2017 12:31 PM Film

mpscover6_8.jpg.jpe

Profiles of four students from Lynde & Harry Bradley Technology and Trade School reveal that the tremendous funding disparity between urban and suburban school districts in Wisconsin is unacceptable. more

Jun 6, 2017 5:14 PM News Features 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES