O'Donnell Park

Life imitates art for the Shoreline Picnic hosted by Sculpture Milwaukee on Saturday, Sept. 9, at O’Donnell Park (910 E. Michigan St.). At 3 p.m. the merriment moves to the Green Gallery East (1500 N. Farwell Ave.) for musical performances ... more

Sep 5, 2017 2:31 PM Visual Arts

Every Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. until Oct. 18, the MilwaukeeArt Museum will be giving narrated trolley tours as part of Sculpture Milwaukee.The 60 min tours will start at the Museum’s main entranceand go down Wisconsin Avenue where the sc.. more

Jul 13, 2017 8:45 PM Around MKE

Parks need to be protected from destruction now more than ever from two ugly forces in modern-day politics. more

Sep 13, 2016 4:23 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

The Milwaukee County Parks System is beloved by many, but you could argue that one of its greatest champions is newly retired Milwaukee County Supervisor Gerry Broderick, who headed the county’s parks committee during some of system’s tough... more

Apr 26, 2016 4:58 PM News Features 2 Comments

This is a guest commentary by Patrick Small.A cornerstone of Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’sagenda, unmentioned in his carpet-bombing campaign ads, is his zeal forprivatization. In January 2011, Abele told PolitiFactWisconsin that he i.. more

Mar 17, 2016 4:05 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

A stunning 43 Milwaukee County parks—including county jewels such as Lake Park, Estabrook Park and Whitnall Park—could be sold off with just the signature of Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele and one other individual, thanks to a last-... more

Feb 2, 2016 3:16 PM News 14 Comments

The city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County have sued the watchdog group Preserve Our Parks for questioning the shoreline of Lake Michigan and seeming to hold up the sale of the county-owned Transit Center site to developer Rick Barrett. Pre... more

Apr 7, 2015 9:53 PM News Features

Last December, Milwaukee County supervisors rejected Northwestern Mutual Life’s $14 million offer to purchase O’Donnell Park. But the 6.8-acre lakefront parcel’s fate is still up in the air as some supervisors want to improve it and others ... more

Feb 3, 2015 10:09 PM News Features 5 Comments

Milwaukee County supervisors rejected a sale of O’Donnell Park to Northwestern Mutual Life (NML) but approved a sale of the Transit Center site as long as it adheres to the Wisconsin constitution’s Public Trust doctrine. more

Dec 23, 2014 11:28 PM News Features 7 Comments

The proposed sale of O’Donnell Park to Northwestern Mutual goes to the Milwaukee County Board for a vote on Dec. 18. Supervisor Patricia Jursik opposes the sale because it does not guarantee public access to the site. more

Dec 2, 2014 10:07 PM News Features 2 Comments

Act 14, transparency, Milwaukee County government, Chris Abele, parkland more

Nov 25, 2014 11:17 PM News Features 23 Comments

On Nov. 4, residents of District 5 of the Milwaukee County Board will vote in a special election for their next supervisor more

Oct 15, 2014 5:56 AM News Features

Last Wednesday, a packed hearing room debated the true price tag of the Milwaukee County-owned O’Donnell Park, built on the site of the city’s first park, Juneau Park more

Sep 17, 2014 2:04 AM News Features 2 Comments

Sep 10, 2014 5:29 PM Daily Dose

Gov. Scott Walker’s aides in his Milwaukee County executive’s office used their private emails to share information protected by attorney-client privilege, confidential contract bidding details, and more

Mar 5, 2014 1:37 AM News Features

I know I shouldn’t make predictions, but it’s hardto resist not contemplating what will turn up in the documents to be releasednext Wednesday in the case of Kelly Rindfleisch. Rindfleisch, you may remember, was a top ScottWalker aide when he .. more

Feb 13, 2014 9:24 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

Last week, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors overrode all but one of Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s 39 vetoes in the 2014 budget, providing more oversight of the county’s more

Nov 27, 2013 1:07 AM News Features

Like his predecessor, Scott Walker, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele touted his no-tax-increase $1.4 billion county budget.To balance more

Oct 16, 2013 1:34 AM News Features

In this week’sShepherd I wrote about Scott Walker’s inner circle of campaign and county aidesthat were working together to burnish his image (and do a lot of damagecontrol) while he ran for governor in 2010.In that article Ifocused mostly on.. more

Aug 15, 2013 8:57 PM Expresso

In the initial phases of the John Doe investigation, the public learned how then-Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker’s county aides worked on his gubernatorial campaign while working at more

Aug 14, 2013 1:10 AM Expresso

