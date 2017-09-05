O'Donnell Park
Shoreline Picnic Builds Community in Shadow of Sculpture
Life imitates art for the Shoreline Picnic hosted by Sculpture Milwaukee on Saturday, Sept. 9, at O’Donnell Park (910 E. Michigan St.). At 3 p.m. the merriment moves to the Green Gallery East (1500 N. Farwell Ave.) for musical performances ... more
Sep 5, 2017 2:31 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Milwaukee Art Museum Offering Weekly Tours of Sculpture Milwaukee Installation
Every Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. until Oct. 18, the MilwaukeeArt Museum will be giving narrated trolley tours as part of Sculpture Milwaukee.The 60 min tours will start at the Museum’s main entranceand go down Wisconsin Avenue where the sc.. more
Jul 13, 2017 8:45 PM Emma Rappaport Around MKE
The Undercover War Against the Parks
Parks need to be protected from destruction now more than ever from two ugly forces in modern-day politics. more
Sep 13, 2016 4:23 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
Retired County Board Parks Committee Chair Gerry Broderick Speaks Out
The Milwaukee County Parks System is beloved by many, but you could argue that one of its greatest champions is newly retired Milwaukee County Supervisor Gerry Broderick, who headed the county’s parks committee during some of system’s tough... more
Apr 26, 2016 4:58 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Chris Abele’s Privatization Agenda
This is a guest commentary by Patrick Small.A cornerstone of Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’sagenda, unmentioned in his carpet-bombing campaign ads, is his zeal forprivatization. In January 2011, Abele told PolitiFactWisconsin that he i.. more
Mar 17, 2016 4:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 1 Comments
43 County Parks Lost Protection from Privatization
A stunning 43 Milwaukee County parks—including county jewels such as Lake Park, Estabrook Park and Whitnall Park—could be sold off with just the signature of Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele and one other individual, thanks to a last-... more
Feb 2, 2016 3:16 PM Lisa Kaiser News 14 Comments
Lake Michigan Shoreline Winds Up in Court
The city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County have sued the watchdog group Preserve Our Parks for questioning the shoreline of Lake Michigan and seeming to hold up the sale of the county-owned Transit Center site to developer Rick Barrett. Pre... more
Apr 7, 2015 9:53 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Privatization of County Assets Is Still in the Works
Last December, Milwaukee County supervisors rejected Northwestern Mutual Life’s $14 million offer to purchase O’Donnell Park. But the 6.8-acre lakefront parcel’s fate is still up in the air as some supervisors want to improve it and others ... more
Feb 3, 2015 10:09 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Milwaukee County Reasserts Control Over Lakefront Properties
Milwaukee County supervisors rejected a sale of O’Donnell Park to Northwestern Mutual Life (NML) but approved a sale of the Transit Center site as long as it adheres to the Wisconsin constitution’s Public Trust doctrine. more
Dec 23, 2014 11:28 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments
Supervisor Jursik on the O’Donnell Park Sale: ‘It’s a Bad Deal’
The proposed sale of O’Donnell Park to Northwestern Mutual goes to the Milwaukee County Board for a vote on Dec. 18. Supervisor Patricia Jursik opposes the sale because it does not guarantee public access to the site. more
Dec 2, 2014 10:07 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
What’s Chris Abele Hiding?
Act 14, transparency, Milwaukee County government, Chris Abele, parkland more
Nov 25, 2014 11:17 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 23 Comments
County Board Seat on the Nov. 4 Ballot
On Nov. 4, residents of District 5 of the Milwaukee County Board will vote in a special election for their next supervisor more
Oct 15, 2014 5:56 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Is Chris Abele’s Plan to do a Private Sale of O’Donnell Park a Done Deal?
Last Wednesday, a packed hearing room debated the true price tag of the Milwaukee County-owned O’Donnell Park, built on the site of the city’s first park, Juneau Park more
Sep 17, 2014 2:04 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Tonight: Public Meeting on O’Donnell Park Sale
Sep 10, 2014 5:29 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Walker and His Aides Shared Confidential County Business on Private Emails
Gov. Scott Walker’s aides in his Milwaukee County executive’s office used their private emails to share information protected by attorney-client privilege, confidential contract bidding details, and more
Mar 5, 2014 1:37 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Thoughts on Kelly Rindfleisch’s John Doe Emails
I know I shouldn’t make predictions, but it’s hardto resist not contemplating what will turn up in the documents to be releasednext Wednesday in the case of Kelly Rindfleisch. Rindfleisch, you may remember, was a top ScottWalker aide when he .. more
Feb 13, 2014 9:24 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 1 Comments
County Board Restores Accountability to Abele’s Budget
Last week, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors overrode all but one of Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s 39 vetoes in the 2014 budget, providing more oversight of the county’s more
Nov 27, 2013 1:07 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Supervisors Examine Abele’s County Budget
Like his predecessor, Scott Walker, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele touted his no-tax-increase $1.4 billion county budget.To balance more
Oct 16, 2013 1:34 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
A Who's-Who of Walker’s Campaign Aides Who Were Calling the Shots
In this week’sShepherd I wrote about Scott Walker’s inner circle of campaign and county aidesthat were working together to burnish his image (and do a lot of damagecontrol) while he ran for governor in 2010.In that article Ifocused mostly on.. more
Aug 15, 2013 8:57 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Walker Was Part of the O’Donnell Park Coverup
In the initial phases of the John Doe investigation, the public learned how then-Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker’s county aides worked on his gubernatorial campaign while working at more
Aug 14, 2013 1:10 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso