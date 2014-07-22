RSS

The O'Jays

 Harvey Scales is aveteran Milwaukee musician whose career stretches back to the ‘60s. The NorthDivision graduate sang with an early version of The Esquires (remembered fortheir hit “Get on Up”) and emerged as a solo act .. more

Jul 22, 2014 3:31 PM I Hate Hollywood

ojays.jpg.jpe

Spearheaded by the songwriting/production team Gamble & Huff, the Philly soul renaissance produced almost impossible volumes of great music throughout the ’70s, the biggest and most memorable of which came from more

Feb 22, 2013 11:02 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage17636.jpe

The great and even ordinary soul singers of the '60s and '70s trained before live audiences—often in church. Ironically, the recordings they were known for were polished to a bright gleam in studio settings, making it hard to top the emoti more

Feb 7, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

For the last couple of years, Bay View has put its eggs in one proverbial basket, booking two of its major music festivals, the Bay View Bash and the Global Union world music festival, on the same weekend. It makes for a fun weekend, unless, of co.. more

Sep 14, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage1552.jpe

It’s not easy being a “franchise player.” You’re picked outof a s has ,Jim Cryns on Sports (Online Exclusive) more

Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM More Sports 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES