O'Lydia's
10 Great Irish Pubs for St. Patrick's Day
Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day—survey of 10 great Irish pubs in the Milwaukee area. more
Mar 7, 2017 12:40 AM Lacey Muszynski Spring Drink Guide
11th Annual Milwaukee Chili Bowl Brings the Heat this Sunday
The annual Milwaukee Chili Bowl returns for its 11th yearthis Sunday, January 29, at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. Dozens of localrestaurants and bars will compete for the coveted “Golden Ladle” award,including Mulligan’s Irish Pub and Grill.. more
Jan 25, 2017 8:19 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE
Game On! Top Milwaukee Bars to Watch Packers Games
Packers season is off to a great start, and nothing isbetter than getting together with some buddies and heading to a great bar tocheer them on. Here's a short list (by no means comprehensive) of some of myfavorite spots to catch a Packers game.. more
Sep 16, 2015 9:27 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Bar Spotlight: O'Lydia's
There's a ton to love about O'Lydia'son 1st and Florida. The prices are reasonable, there's lots of foodand drink specials, they shuttle people everywhere, and they have somedelicious eats. It's a no-nonsense kind of bar that attracts people of.. more
Aug 28, 2015 2:22 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Boris and Doris On the Town
Glam Galore: The Milwaukee Ballet’s “GlamROCK! The Ball 2013” was an over-the-top, first-rate blowout. IG Designs’ Eli McKinney and Kirk Kohlbeck transformed the Pfister Hotel’s ballroom into a swanky nightclub. more
Mar 8, 2013 2:31 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Party Under Glass
The Mitchell Park Domes host a particularly kid-friendly party, with live music, magic, juggling, clowns and improv comedy from ComedySportz. There will also be a bike raffle and food and drink available for purchase. Admission is $15 for more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Topping Brought The Beatles
Saturday, Sept. 4, is the 46th anniversary of the day The Beatles performed their one and only show for Milwaukee. The Fab Four made it to our city because of Nick Topping, a local activist and promoter, who brought them here during their 2... more
Aug 31, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE 3 Comments
Generation: EVEL; The Next Generation of American Stuntmen
Modern-day daredevils pay homage to one of their forerunners, Evel Knievel, this weekend at the Harley Davidson museum's “Generation: Evel, the Next Generation of American Stuntmen,” which runs from noon to 10 p.m. on Aug. 28 and Aug. 29. more
Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM Kathy Nichols A&E Feature