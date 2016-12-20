Oak Creek
Peacemaking Through Service
In this time of deep polarization, how often do you engage folks with whom you disagree? Truly engage with them and recognize their humanity—not fight with them, cut them out of your life or troll them on the Internet? more
Dec 20, 2016 4:31 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Waukesha Will Get Lake Michigan Water—Now What?
Waukesha still needs to jump through a few hoops before it receives Lake Michigan water under the Great Lakes Water Compact. more
Jun 28, 2016 4:36 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 10 Comments
Joseph Campione’s Frozen Breads
Joseph Campione, Inc. prides itself on baking the same bread that its namesake founder did when he opened his first small bakery on Brady Street in 1960, albeit with one key difference: It’s frozen more
Oct 28, 2014 10:37 PM Evan Rytlewski Eat/Drink
Water Street Brewery comes to Drexel Town Square
WaterStreet Brewery will be opening a restaurant in the Drexel Town Squaredevelopment in Oak Creek in summer 2015. The 85-acre development will houseMeijer, a Sheraton hotel and a new Oak Creek City Hall and library. WaterStreet Brewery will o.. more
Oct 2, 2014 4:09 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Endorsement: Vote for Local Public Schools Supporter Elizabeth Coppola on Nov. 19 Residents of southern suburbs have a clear choice
Residents of Oak Creek, South Milwaukee and a portion of Franklin have a clear choice in the Tuesday, Nov. 19, special election for Assembly District 21. Elizabeth Coppola has earned your more
Nov 11, 2013 11:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
School Voucher Money Pours Into South Side Election to Replace Honadel
The south side of Milwaukee County will elect two new state representatives this year, thanks to the midterm resignations of state Rep. Mark Honadel (R-South Milwaukee) more
Nov 6, 2013 2:06 AM Dominique Paul Noth News Features
Issue of the Week: We Must Transform Our Culture of Violence
“When people go to pray on a Sunday and then are murdered, something is wrong in our country. When people go to a theater and are murdered, something is wrong with more
Aug 7, 2013 1:19 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
When Democracy Fails
So the question is: What do we do in a democracy when our elected officials are both so cowardly and so corrupt they refuse to represent the clear life-or-death interests of 90% of the country more
Apr 24, 2013 5:14 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Why We Can't Outlaw Hatred
Let's take a break from politics, mass murder and all those other divisive topics in the news... more
Aug 28, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
From the 'Shepherd Express' Publisher: We Are All Sikhs Today
Like the rest of the good people in the world, the Shepherd Express community extends its condolences to the Milwaukee Sikh community and the 27 million Sikhs throughout the world for the tragic events that occurred at the Oak Creek temple... more
Aug 8, 2012 12:00 AM Louis Fortis News Features 2 Comments
The Sikh Temple Tragedy
Like you, I have a very heavy heart today. <br /><br />I watched with horror as the news came out about yesterday\'s <a href=\"http://www.reuters.com/article/2012/08/06/us-usa-wisconsin-shooting-idUSBRE8740FP20120806\" target=\"_blank\">mass shoot.. more
Aug 6, 2012 8:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
It Takes Power to Control Power
With a furious majority of American voters demanding security from the depredations of Big Capital, all of the filibustering and bargaining in Congress will inevitably produce a bill described as "financial reform." Partisan sniping aside, ... more
May 3, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features
Eric Mire Band
Mire’s overall vibe is coffeehouse, but not so muchso that he’s averse to getting booties moving. Aided by rhymes from label mateMelissa Czarnik and Joshua the Scribe, and including glockenspiel and clarinetamong his instrumentation, Mir,CD... more
Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews 1 Comments
Food For Thought
Farmers markets are in full swing, the Eat Local challenge is approaching, and the big push to get healthy food into school lunch programs is growing momentum. Now is the perfect time to take advantage of the many opportunities to learn more about.. more
Aug 24, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
South Side Incumbent Gets a Challenge
Mark Honadel became the firstRepublican representative of the 21st Assembly District in 7 What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,News Features more
Oct 22, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Oak Creek Coal Plant’s Expansion in Limbo
Nevertheless, We Energies is continuing to build it and, what’s more, it wants its Shepherd ,News Features more
Dec 31, 2007 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments