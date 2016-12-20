RSS

Oak Creek

In this time of deep polarization, how often do you engage folks with whom you disagree? Truly engage with them and recognize their humanity—not fight with them, cut them out of your life or troll them on the Internet? more

Dec 20, 2016 4:31 PM News Features

Waukesha still needs to jump through a few hoops before it receives Lake Michigan water under the Great Lakes Water Compact. more

Jun 28, 2016 4:36 PM News Features 10 Comments

Joseph Campione, Inc. prides itself on baking the same bread that its namesake founder did when he opened his first small bakery on Brady Street in 1960, albeit with one key difference: It’s frozen more

Oct 28, 2014 10:37 PM Eat/Drink

WaterStreet Brewery will be opening a restaurant in the Drexel Town Squaredevelopment in Oak Creek in summer 2015. The 85-acre development will houseMeijer, a Sheraton hotel and a new Oak Creek City Hall and library. WaterStreet Brewery will o.. more

Oct 2, 2014 4:09 PM Around MKE

Residents of Oak Creek, South Milwaukee and a portion of Franklin have a clear choice in the Tuesday, Nov. 19, special election for Assembly District 21. Elizabeth Coppola has earned your more

Nov 11, 2013 11:42 PM News Features

The south side of Milwaukee County will elect two new state representatives this year, thanks to the midterm resignations of state Rep. Mark Honadel (R-South Milwaukee) more

Nov 6, 2013 2:06 AM News Features

“When people go to pray on a Sunday and then are murdered, something is wrong in our country. When people go to a theater and are murdered, something is wrong with more

Aug 7, 2013 1:19 AM Expresso

So the question is: What do we do in a democracy when our elected officials are both so cowardly and so corrupt they refuse to represent the clear life-or-death interests of 90% of the country more

Apr 24, 2013 5:14 PM Taking Liberties

Let's take a break from politics, mass murder and all those other divisive topics in the news... more

Aug 28, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

Like the rest of the good people in the world, the Shepherd Express community extends its condolences to the Milwaukee Sikh community and the 27 million Sikhs throughout the world for the tragic events that occurred at the Oak Creek temple... more

Aug 8, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

Like you, I have a very heavy heart today. <br /><br />I watched with horror as the news came out about yesterday\'s <a href=\"http://www.reuters.com/article/2012/08/06/us-usa-wisconsin-shooting-idUSBRE8740FP20120806\" target=\"_blank\">mass shoot.. more

Aug 6, 2012 8:08 PM Daily Dose

With a furious majority of American voters demanding security from the depredations of Big Capital, all of the filibustering and bargaining in Congress will inevitably produce a bill described as "financial reform." Partisan sniping aside, ... more

May 3, 2010 12:00 AM News Features

Mire’s overall vibe is coffeehouse, but not so muchso that he’s averse to getting booties moving. Aided by rhymes from label mateMelissa Czarnik and Joshua the Scribe, and including glockenspiel and clarinetamong his instrumentation, Mir,CD... more

Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews 1 Comments

Farmers markets are in full swing, the Eat Local challenge is approaching, and the big push to get healthy food into school lunch programs is growing momentum. Now is the perfect time to take advantage of the many opportunities to learn more about.. more

Aug 24, 2009 4:00 AM Health & Wellness

Mark Honadel became the firstRepublican representative of the 21st Assembly District in

Oct 22, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 5 Comments

Nevertheless, We Energies is continuing to build it and, what's more, it wants its

Dec 31, 2007 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

