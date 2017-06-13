Oak Leaf Trail
The Legacy of Milwaukee County Parks
A look back at the design of Milwaukee County’s park system and a guide to the county’s green spaces. more
Jun 13, 2017 5:02 PM Virginia Small News Features 1 Comments
Walk to End Lupus Now Comes to Hart Park
Lupus Foundation of America's Walk to End Lupus Now event will be bringing its positive energy to Hart Park in Wauwatosa on Sunday, June 14. Milwaukee is just one of many stops for the nationwide event, which focuses on raising awareness and fun.. more
May 14, 2015 2:43 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Sterr-ing Up Interest in Milwaukee Museum Mile
The Milwaukee Museum Mile is a newly formed consortium of institutions located on Milwaukee's East Side. John Sterr, marketing manager for the Charles Allis and Villa Terrace art museums, talked about the development of this unique... more
May 24, 2012 12:00 AM Kat Kneevers Off the Cuff
Walker’s Koch-ed-Out Call
If you thought that Scott Walker’s war on Wisconsin workers was about the state budget, here’s yet another piece of evidence that it’s purely about politics (and Walker’s ambition). Walker took a call yesterday from someone alleg.. more
Feb 23, 2011 4:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Wicked
The hit Broadway musical Wicked whizzed into town this week, bringing with it 450,000 pounds of equipment and a company of 55 people. The personnel include cast, production managers, stagehands and other backstage support. By far the more
Jul 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee