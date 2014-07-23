Oakland Gyros
César Galindo Benefit For Skylight
Costumedesigners don’t always get enough credit. It’s easy enough to casually mentionhow nice a particular bit of costuming is in the course of writing a reviewwithout even bothering to mention the name of the person who developed it. Atthe en.. more
Jul 23, 2014 9:06 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Al-Qaeda on Stage
PulitzerPrize-winning journalist Lawrence Wright turned his many years of covering theMiddle East and many contacts with real or reputed terrorists into hisbestseller, Looming Tower: Al-Qaeda and the Road to 9/11 . He adapted t.. more
Oct 19, 2012 2:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Oakland Gyros
The original Oakland Gyros benefited from its location near the UW-Milwaukee campus and on the same block as a popular student bar, Axel's. It's nothing fancy, but it offers generous portions of tasty Greek food at reasonable prices... more
Nov 9, 2011 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2011
Milwaukee's Best Greek/Mediterranean Restaurant
Oakland Gyros 2867 N. Oakland Ave. 414-963-1393 530 W. Layton Ave. 414-744-2555 Runners-up:Casa,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 15, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Best of Milwaukee 2009
BEST GREEK/MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT
Oakland Gyros Multiple locations An East Sid Eureka! ,Best Of The City - Dining more
Apr 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2008