Oath
Put a Quarter Up on the Quasimondo Machine
I grew-up in a video arcade in the early ’80s. There was a magic in darkened room with all those neon altars that formed portals to other worlds accessed through coins, joysticks, trackballs and buttons. It’s a magic that’s going to be rea.. more
Nov 2, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Oath
For many, the human face The Oath puts on Al Qaeda is unsettling because it lacks the demonism expected from people who executed a plot to kill thousands of bystanders to a faraway conflict. The documentary’s ostensible subject is Salim Ham... more
Sep 13, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Bad and the Beautiful
GeorgeRay McCormick, Sr. has been on earth for 65 years. Apparently it gave him agoodly From the Darkness to the Light, ,Art more
Jun 3, 2008 12:00 AM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts