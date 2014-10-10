Obituary
R.I.P. Milwaukee Folk Singer Larry Penn
Milwaukee’s folk scene lost one of its fixtures thisweek. A staple of local stages and union rallies for decades, singer-songwriterLarry Penn passed away on Wednesday after a long illness. “He was loved in many different communities,” said .. more
Oct 10, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
UPDATE: A Memorial Service for Dr. Martin Jack Rosenblum is Planned for Thursday
It was with a heavy heart that we learned this weekend that Dr. Martin Jack Rosenblum, a poet, rock 'n' roll historian, popular UWM lecturer and frequent Shepherd Express contributor, died in his sleep at age 67. He left an unmeasurable impression.. more
Jan 13, 2014 7:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
R.I.P. Wilhem, the Milwaukee County Zoo Polar Bear
The Milwaukee County Zoo reported today that its male polar bear Wilhem has died. The veterinary staff euthanized him this morning after several days of illness; he had stopped eating and was no longer able to stand. The zoo will conduct an animal.. more
Oct 22, 2013 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
R.I.P. Bill Faust, Founder of Bay View's Faust Music
William "Bill Faust" Regalado, founder of Bay View's Faust Music, passed away peacefully earlier this month, according to an obituary notice published today. Faust, who ran the South Side drum center for more than 50 years, was 83.Generations of M.. more
Oct 21, 2013 1:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Here’s to the Deerly Departed
A few days ago the Milwaukee Bucks, playing without center Andrew Bogut, were on the brink of knocking the No. 3 team in the Eastern Conference out of the NBA playoffs. But the Bucks' shooting went cold, the Atlanta Hawks' competitive fire ... more
May 5, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Bucks vs. Rockets
The Milwaukee Bucks have had some downtime since their victory over the New Jersey Nets last Wednesday. Tonight they’ll return to the court for a 7 p.m. game against the Houston Rockets. more
Feb 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Tory Folliard’s ‘Introductions: Sofia Arnold, Nick Olson, Paula Swaydan Grebel’
Arnold, who graduatedfrom UW-Madison in May 2009 with a bachelor’s in fine arts, is Kissers, Smokers, and Eaters ,Art more
Jan 27, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
The Milwaukee Packers
According to Paul E.Geib, author of a 1994 Wisconsin Magazineof History article called & Wisconsin Magazineof History ,Milwaukee Color more
Jan 26, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE 1 Comments
R.I.P. Michael Jackson, The Most Tragic Pop Star Ever
Michael Jackson died this afternoon, the Los Angeles Times has confirmed. The news marks the end of the singer's long, painful decline. Michael Jackson was, without a doubt, the most tragic pop star the world has ever known. Other singers and rock.. more
Jun 25, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Issue of the Week: The Sleeper Race
Voters in the First Congressional District have the chance to elect a highly qualifiedrepresentative, Democrat Marge Krupp, on Nov. 4. Krupp has,Expresso more
Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments