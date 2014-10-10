RSS

Obituary

larry_penn.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s folk scene lost one of its fixtures thisweek. A staple of local stages and union rallies for decades, singer-songwriterLarry Penn passed away on Wednesday after a long illness. “He was loved in many different communities,” said .. more

Oct 10, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

rosenblum.jpg.jpe

It was with a heavy heart that we learned this weekend that Dr. Martin Jack Rosenblum, a poet, rock 'n' roll historian, popular UWM lecturer and frequent Shepherd Express contributor, died in his sleep at age 67. He left an unmeasurable impression.. more

Jan 13, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

wilhem milwaukee county zoo polar bear.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee County Zoo reported today that its male polar bear Wilhem has died. The veterinary staff euthanized him this morning after several days of illness; he had stopped eating and was no longer able to stand. The zoo will conduct an animal.. more

Oct 22, 2013 5:00 PM Around MKE

faust music.jpg.jpe

William "Bill Faust" Regalado, founder of Bay View's Faust Music, passed away peacefully earlier this month, according to an obituary notice published today. Faust, who ran the South Side drum center for more than 50 years, was 83.Generations of M.. more

Oct 21, 2013 1:00 AM On Music

blogimage10798.jpe

A few days ago the Milwaukee Bucks, playing without center Andrew Bogut, were on the brink of knocking the No. 3 team in the Eastern Conference out of the NBA playoffs. But the Bucks' shooting went cold, the Atlanta Hawks' competitive fire ... more

May 5, 2010 12:00 AM More Sports

blogimage9863.jpe

The Milwaukee Bucks have had some downtime since their victory over the New Jersey Nets last Wednesday. Tonight they’ll return to the court for a 7 p.m. game against the Houston Rockets. more

Feb 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9641.jpe

Arnold, who graduatedfrom UW-Madison in May 2009 with a bachelor’s in fine arts, is Kissers, Smokers, and Eaters ,Art more

Jan 27, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage9634.jpe

According to Paul E.Geib, author of a 1994 Wisconsin Magazineof History article called & Wisconsin Magazineof History ,Milwaukee Color more

Jan 26, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

blogimage3921.jpe

Michael Jackson died this afternoon, the Los Angeles Times has confirmed. The news marks the end of the singer's long, painful decline. Michael Jackson was, without a doubt, the most tragic pop star the world has ever known. Other singers and rock.. more

Jun 25, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage3921.jpe

Voters in the First Congressional District have the chance to elect a highly qualifiedrepresentative, Democrat Marge Krupp, on Nov. 4. Krupp has,Expresso more

Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Expresso 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES