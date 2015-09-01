Ocean'S Daughter
Light Music Channel Old Chemistry on ‘Ocean’s Daughter’
Milwaukee’s Light Music offer an electronic-rock album with a vast scope with their debut, Ocean’s Daughter. more
Sep 1, 2015 7:38 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Stream A New Track From Light Music's Long-Awaited Debut Album
It's been nearly a year since the Milwaukee electro-pop band released their single "Don't Go Quietly," a shimmery summer pop song that whet appetites for the band's debut album, Ocean's Daughter . Now that album finally has a release date: It'll a.. more
Jun 30, 2015 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Light Music's Shimmering Debut Single, "Don't Go Quietly"
Formed by Altos' Brendan Benham and members of his MySpace-era indie-rock band The Four Hundred, Milwaukee's Light Music are finalizing release plans for their upcoming debut album, Ocean's Daughter , which they tracked with producer Beau Sorenson.. more
Aug 26, 2014 6:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
