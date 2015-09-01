RSS

Ocean'S Daughter

Milwaukee’s Light Music offer an electronic-rock album with a vast scope with their debut, Ocean’s Daughter. more

It's been nearly a year since the Milwaukee electro-pop band released their single "Don't Go Quietly," a shimmery summer pop song that whet appetites for the band's debut album, Ocean's Daughter . Now that album finally has a release date: It'll a.. more

Formed by Altos' Brendan Benham and members of his MySpace-era indie-rock band The Four Hundred, Milwaukee's Light Music are finalizing release plans for their upcoming debut album, Ocean's Daughter , which they tracked with producer Beau Sorenson.. more

The annual Arab World Fest fills Milwaukee’s lakefront with regional cuisine, music, dance performances, and authentic crafts of twenty-two Arab countries. Perhaps more than any of the other city’s ethnic festivals, Arab World Fest aims more

Singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson has a way of singing about even the most downtrodden themes of uncertainty and pain with sunshine and good cheer. That indomitable, upbeat spirit has made her, along with other independent women more

