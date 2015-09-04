Oconomowoc Arts Center
BR!NK New Work Festival Early This Month
Renaissance Theaterworks brings a series of staged readings to various venues early this month as it presents the Br!nk New Work Festival. The Br!nk Award recognizes midwestern female playwright excellence with week long workshops that res.. more
Sep 4, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
SummerStage Presents ‘A Day for Grace’
Doug Vincent’s autobiographical A Day for Grace covers topics of alcoholism, bullying, drug addiction, dysfunctional families, mental illness and, centrally, suicide in a series of interconnected monologues performed by Vincent. The show in... more
Sep 1, 2015 8:05 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Frogwater at the Oconomowoc Art Center
Since 1997, the duo John and Susan Nicholson known as Frogwater has been offering their hometown of Milwaukee a solid repertoire of Celtic music generously mixed with bluegrass, blues and country styles alongside unique original material. This WAM.. more
Mar 11, 2015 10:00 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Oconomowoc High School Theater Program Performs in Scotland
Tom Klubertanz, Oconomowoc High School’s (OHS) theater director as well as musician and actor, sat down with Off the Cuff to discuss cookies, haggis, the performance by his students at this summer’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe and the decisio... more
Jan 13, 2015 10:49 PM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
White Rabbit, Red Rabbit with OAC
This year, Oconomowoc High School’s Drama program applied to The American High School Theatre Festival to produce a play at next year’s acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Of the roughly 2200 high school programs that applied, Oconomowoc was one .. more
Dec 27, 2014 1:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
MainStage Academy of Dance presents The Nutcracker This Weekend
The Oconomowoc Arts Center’s MainStage Academy of Dance brings its production of The Nutcracker Ballet to the stage this weekend. The Milwaukee Ballet has its production which will doubtlessly be as well-attended as ever. While it may not have the.. more
Dec 19, 2014 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Lake Country Arts
Since 2008, the Oconomowoc Arts Center has striven to serve the arts in Oconomowoc and the Lake Country region. Featuring several permanent artworks by prominent local artists, including a painting by the late Charles Dix, the facility prov... more
Aug 20, 2013 11:47 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Bel Canto Sings Brahms’ ‘German Requiem’
Johannes Brahms (1833-1897) composed one of the great masterpieces of sacred choral music, the “German Requiem,” by astutely, even assiduously, avoiding standard requiem texts and references. Its emotional power was drawn from the deaths... more
May 14, 2013 11:53 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Info and Auditions For Kid's Summer Theatre Programs
As my own fatherhood looms in the very near future, I’m beginning to become acquainted with the various responsibilities of being a parent. You want to give your kids opportunities without forcing them into any particular role. You want to give .. more
Mar 22, 2011 10:30 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Northern Wisconsin Hunting Comedy With Depth
There’s a definite kitsch element that goes into any theatrical show that dons a northern Wisconsin accent. The American Folklore Theatre has a pretty solid history of developing Wisconsin-based musicals that have depth beyond the trappings of n.. more
Dec 19, 2010 5:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Musical Deer Hunting in Oconomowoc
Enough time has passed that it's probably safe to declare the American Folklore Theatre's musical Guys & Does a lasting hit. As north woods-based stage shows about deer hunting go, it has a few years before it can reach the kind of status achie.. more
Dec 3, 2010 9:47 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Crowded House
Crowded House’s second post-reunion album—an elegant, mostly laid-backaffair—finds the band continuing to eschew its earlier mainstream appeal andwrite serious alternative-pop songs for grown-ups. more
Aug 27, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews
The Warped Cast 2.0
Milwaukee’s The Warped Cast has taken the idea of “shadow casting” movies—acting them out a la The Rocky Horror Picture Show —to new extremes, giving the midnight movie treatment to flicks like Clue and Jurass more
Jun 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Waitiki 7
Although a certain campiness clings to tiki lounges and “exotica,” the musical genre associated with fruity tropical drinks and thatch-covered bars, 1950s exotica band leaders such as Martin Denny were talented musicians with a multi-cultur... more
May 31, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Die Together, Live Alone
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, sorry to say that I can’t exactly pony up a fully blown chock-packed jam-full essay for you’s this week on account that for starters, this recent spate of hot more
May 28, 2010 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Collections of Colonies of Bees
Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon has the admirable, Kurt Cobain-like trait of tirelessly endorsing music he loves, and he’s saved some of his highest praise for Milwaukee’s Collections of Colonies of Bees, which he’s called his favorite ba more
May 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Ssssnake
Best known for fronting Milwaukee's on-again, off-again Little BlueCrunchy Things, singer and mulit-insturmentalist Noah Tabakin hasreturned with another groove-orienated project, Ssssnake. Appearingtonight at 10 p.m. at Bay View's Highbury... more
Apr 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
No More Refuge for Scoundrels
While the leaders of the world's largest economies debate stimulus and regulation in Londo © 2009 Creators Syndicate Inc. ,News Features more
Apr 8, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features