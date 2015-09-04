RSS

Oconomowoc Arts Center

Renaissance Theaterworks brings a series of staged readings to various venues early this month as it presents the Br!nk New Work Festival. The Br!nk Award recognizes midwestern female playwright excellence with week long workshops that res.. more

Sep 4, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Doug Vincent’s autobiographical A Day for Grace covers topics of alcoholism, bullying, drug addiction, dysfunctional families, mental illness and, centrally, suicide in a series of interconnected monologues performed by Vincent. The show in... more

Sep 1, 2015 8:05 PM Theater

Frogwater / Via Facebook

Since 1997, the duo John and Susan Nicholson known as Frogwater has been offering their hometown of Milwaukee a solid repertoire of Celtic music generously mixed with bluegrass, blues and country styles alongside unique original material. This WAM.. more

Mar 11, 2015 10:00 PM Around MKE

Photo Credit: Rachel Buth

Tom Klubertanz, Oconomowoc High School’s (OHS) theater director as well as musician and actor, sat down with Off the Cuff to discuss cookies, haggis, the performance by his students at this summer’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe and the decisio... more

Jan 13, 2015 10:49 PM Off the Cuff

This year, Oconomowoc High School’s Drama program applied to The American High School Theatre Festival to produce a play at next year’s acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Of the roughly 2200 high school programs that applied, Oconomowoc was one .. more

Dec 27, 2014 1:00 PM Theater

The Oconomowoc Arts Center’s MainStage Academy of Dance brings its production of The Nutcracker Ballet to the stage this weekend. The Milwaukee Ballet has its production which will doubtlessly be as well-attended as ever. While it may not have the.. more

Dec 19, 2014 11:00 AM Theater

Since 2008, the Oconomowoc Arts Center has striven to serve the arts in Oconomowoc and the Lake Country region. Featuring several permanent artworks by prominent local artists, including a painting by the late Charles Dix, the facility prov... more

Aug 20, 2013 11:47 PM Visual Arts

Johannes Brahms (1833-1897) composed one of the great masterpieces of sacred choral music, the “German Requiem,” by astutely, even assiduously, avoiding standard requiem texts and references. Its emotional power was drawn from the deaths... more

May 14, 2013 11:53 PM Classical Music

As my own fatherhood looms in the very near future, I’m beginning to become acquainted with the various responsibilities of being a parent. You want to give your kids opportunities without forcing them into any particular role. You want to give .. more

Mar 22, 2011 10:30 AM Theater

There’s a definite kitsch element that goes into any theatrical show that dons a northern Wisconsin accent. The American Folklore Theatre has a pretty solid history of developing Wisconsin-based musicals that have depth beyond the trappings of n.. more

Dec 19, 2010 5:40 PM Theater

Enough time has passed that it's probably safe to declare the American Folklore  Theatre's musical Guys & Does a lasting hit. As north woods-based stage shows about deer hunting go, it has a few years before it can reach the kind of status achie.. more

Dec 3, 2010 9:47 AM Theater

Crowded House’s second post-reunion album—an elegant, mostly laid-backaffair—finds the band continuing to eschew its earlier mainstream appeal andwrite serious alternative-pop songs for grown-ups. more

Aug 27, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Milwaukee’s The Warped Cast has taken the idea of “shadow casting” movies—acting them out a la The Rocky Horror Picture Show —to new extremes, giving the midnight movie treatment to flicks like Clue and Jurass more

Jun 25, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Although a certain campiness clings to tiki lounges and “exotica,” the musical genre associated with fruity tropical drinks and thatch-covered bars, 1950s exotica band leaders such as Martin Denny were talented musicians with a multi-cultur... more

May 31, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, sorry to say that I can’t exactly pony up a fully blown chock-packed jam-full essay for you’s this week on account that for starters, this recent spate of hot more

May 28, 2010 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon has the admirable, Kurt Cobain-like trait of tirelessly endorsing music he loves, and he’s saved some of his highest praise for Milwaukee’s Collections of Colonies of Bees, which he’s called his favorite ba more

May 23, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Best known for fronting Milwaukee's on-again, off-again Little BlueCrunchy Things, singer and mulit-insturmentalist Noah Tabakin hasreturned with another groove-orienated project, Ssssnake. Appearingtonight at 10 p.m. at Bay View's Highbury... more

Apr 11, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Apr 8, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

