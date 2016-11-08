Oconomowoc
Willy Wonka opens this weekend in Oconomowoc
Nov 8, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Joys of the Natural World
Laurie Brendemuehl Klein returns to her hometown of Oconomowoc to speak and perform a live reading of her latest book, Where the Sky Opens, at Books & Company, 1039 Summit Ave., at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16. more
Aug 9, 2016 4:08 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Auditions for Grease in Oconomowoc
Set in 1959, it debuted in 1971. When Grease debuted, it was fondly looking back at a period that only a dozen years in the past. A dozen years in the past for us featured the birth of Facebook in a world of iPods, Usher and so on. It’s ki.. more
May 14, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Drowsy Chaperone Auditions
The logo says it’s a “new musical comedy.” Actually it’s a new musical comedy from 1998 that’s set in the ’20s. Bob Martin and Don McKellar’s retro stage musical The Drowsy Chaperone is actually a parody of the musical comedies of the ’20s... more
Feb 20, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A LITTLE Little Mermaid with The NewTheatre on Main
Kids perform for other kids and their parents as Oconomowoc’s NewTheatre on Main presents a staging of The Little Mermaid Jr. Yes, Ariel appeals to smaller audiences, but here the Little Mermaid is even...little- r as NewTheatre on Main pr.. more
Feb 7, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Little, Little Mermaid Auditions
In the early part of the year, there are a number of productions looking to audition. Local theatre groups are looking to audition children, comic actors and fly fishing reels. In today’s blog: children. This coming February, Allison Chicor.. more
Dec 18, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Zembrowski Returns as Bing Crosby
Theatrical musical talent Matt Zembrowski returns to the stage as Bing Crosby this month as The NewTheatre on Maine presents Zembrowski in Bing Crosby: Christmas On The Air. The idea here is a live performance in the format of a Christmas va.. more
Dec 1, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
NUNSENSE in Oconomowoc This Month
This coming December, the musical Nunsense celebrates its 30th anniversary. The nun-based musical inspired by a line of greeting cards’ original production was staged Off-Broadway in a production that opened on Dec. 12 of 1985. Just a few .. more
Nov 6, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Courtney Bella/Imagine a Day Foundation
The Courtney Bella/Imagine a Day Foundation was created in 2008 by Brad Bella and takes its name from a poem his 10-year-old daughter, Courtney, wrote just weeks before an intoxicated driver claimed her life, along with the lives of her mot... more
Oct 20, 2015 10:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Spelling Bee Opens for Oconomowoc's Theatre On Main
Oconomowoc’s Theatre On Main opens the inaugural production in its new venue this month. As of this writing, the opening of the group’s latest show is tentative based on when exactly the construction will be completed on the space.The 25th Annua.. more
Apr 17, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Frogwater at the Oconomowoc Art Center
Since 1997, the duo John and Susan Nicholson known as Frogwater has been offering their hometown of Milwaukee a solid repertoire of Celtic music generously mixed with bluegrass, blues and country styles alongside unique original material. This WAM.. more
Mar 11, 2015 10:00 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Theatre on Main Brings Evita to Oconomowoc
Oconomowoc’sTheatre on Main is opening its production of the Andrew LloydWebber/Tim Rice favorite Evita this weekend. The musical thatbrought the world Don’t Cry For Me Argentina has been around since itdebuted as a concept album in 1976. The .. more
Jul 10, 2014 5:10 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Quiet Corner of the War: The Civil War Letters of Gilbert and Esther Claflin, Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, 1862-1863 (University of Wisconsin Press), edited by Judy Cook
Intimate letters meant only for the eyes of the receiver can open a window into everyday lives. Judy Cook more
Feb 24, 2014 6:37 PM David Luhrssen Books
A Superior Mystery
Set on the shores of Lake Superior, The Fate of Mercy Alban is an enigmatic tale of legendary curses and family secrets. When divorced mother Grace Alban returns to the childhood home she has avoided for decades after her more
Mar 6, 2013 3:24 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Andy Gillies’ ‘Unpronounceable’ Film
Andy Gillies’ new film, Oconomowoc, is a comedy about growing up and staying grown up. The film chronicles Lonnie (Brendan Marshall-Rashid), a 20-something who moves back home and reluctantly joins... more
Sep 28, 2012 1:48 PM Daniel Gaitan Off the Cuff
Issue of the Week: Why Is Abele Afraid to Let the Public Speak?
With the 2010 Citizens United decision, the U.S. Supreme Court made one of the most damaging rulings in its history. The ruling essentially said that corporations can spend unlimited money from corporate treasuries on election campaigns... more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 8 Comments
Sean Chercover's Thrilling 'Trinity Game'
Sean Chercover, author of the Chicago-based thrillers Big City, Bad Blood and Trigger City, brings readers a new crime drama that mixes mystery and intrigue with unpredictable twists and fascinating plotlines. The Trinity Game, full of hear... more
Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Abu-Jaber's Soaring 'Birds of Paradise'
The sunny city of Miami takes center stage in Diana Abu-Jaber's engrossing new novel, Birds of Paradise. The Florida hot spot becomes the backdrop for a dynamic familial tale of identity, loss and forgiveness. The Muirs are a typical yet fr... more
May 14, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
'Until the Next Time' Transcends Time
Myth, belief, identity and lasting love are all themes in Kevin Fox's Until the Next Time. When 21-year-old Sean Corrigan receives a journal belonging to an uncle he didn't even know existed, he embarks on a journey across the Atlantic—and more
Mar 12, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Looking For Belle and Beast
Oconomowoc’s Theatre On Main will be staging a production of Beauty & the Beast Junior this coming February and they’re looking to cast it this month. This would be the stage adaptation of the musical based on the animated feature from the ear.. more
Nov 16, 2011 8:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater