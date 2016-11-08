RSS

Oconomowoc

Nov 8, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Laurie Brendemuehl Klein returns to her hometown of Oconomowoc to speak and perform a live reading of her latest book, Where the Sky Opens, at Books & Company, 1039 Summit Ave., at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16. more

Aug 9, 2016 4:08 PM Books

Set in 1959, it debuted in 1971. When Grease debuted, it was fondly looking back at a period that only a dozen years in the past. A dozen years in the past for us featured the birth of Facebook in a world of iPods, Usher and so on. It’s ki.. more

May 14, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

The logo says it’s a “new musical comedy.” Actually it’s a new musical comedy from 1998 that’s set in the ’20s. Bob Martin and Don McKellar’s retro stage musical The Drowsy Chaperone is actually a parody of the musical comedies of the ’20s... more

Feb 20, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Kids perform for other kids and their parents as Oconomowoc’s NewTheatre on Main presents a staging of The Little Mermaid Jr. Yes, Ariel appeals to smaller audiences, but here the Little Mermaid is even...little- r as NewTheatre on Main pr.. more

Feb 7, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

In the early part of the year, there are a number of productions looking to audition. Local theatre groups are looking to audition children, comic actors and fly fishing reels. In today’s blog: children. This coming February, Allison Chicor.. more

Dec 18, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

Theatrical musical talent Matt Zembrowski returns to the stage as Bing Crosby this month as The NewTheatre on Maine presents Zembrowski in Bing Crosby: Christmas On The Air. The idea here is a live performance in the format of a Christmas va.. more

Dec 1, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

This coming December, the musical Nunsense celebrates its 30th anniversary. The nun-based musical inspired by a line of greeting cards’ original production was staged Off-Broadway in a production that opened on Dec. 12 of 1985. Just a few .. more

Nov 6, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

The Courtney Bella/Imagine a Day Foundation was created in 2008 by Brad Bella and takes its name from a poem his 10-year-old daughter, Courtney, wrote just weeks before an intoxicated driver claimed her life, along with the lives of her mot... more

Oct 20, 2015 10:19 PM Expresso

Oconomowoc’s Theatre On Main opens the inaugural production in its new venue this month. As of this writing, the opening of the group’s latest show is tentative based on when exactly the construction will be completed on the space.The 25th Annua.. more

Apr 17, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Frogwater / Via Facebook

Since 1997, the duo John and Susan Nicholson known as Frogwater has been offering their hometown of Milwaukee a solid repertoire of Celtic music generously mixed with bluegrass, blues and country styles alongside unique original material. This WAM.. more

Mar 11, 2015 10:00 PM Around MKE

Oconomowoc’sTheatre on Main is opening its production of the Andrew LloydWebber/Tim Rice favorite Evita this weekend. The musical thatbrought the world Don’t Cry For Me Argentina has been around since itdebuted as a concept album in 1976. The .. more

Jul 10, 2014 5:10 PM Theater

Intimate letters meant only for the eyes of the receiver can open a window into everyday lives. Judy Cook more

Feb 24, 2014 6:37 PM Books

Set on the shores of Lake Superior, The Fate of Mercy Alban is an enigmatic tale of legendary curses and family secrets. When divorced mother Grace Alban returns to the childhood home she has avoided for decades after her more

Mar 6, 2013 3:24 PM Books

Andy Gillies’ new film, Oconomowoc, is a comedy about growing up and staying grown up. The film chronicles Lonnie (Brendan Marshall-Rashid), a 20-something who moves back home and reluctantly joins... more

Sep 28, 2012 1:48 PM Off the Cuff

With the 2010 Citizens United decision, the U.S. Supreme Court made one of the most damaging rulings in its history. The ruling essentially said that corporations can spend unlimited money from corporate treasuries on election campaigns... more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 8 Comments

Sean Chercover, author of the Chicago-based thrillers Big City, Bad Blood and Trigger City, brings readers a new crime drama that mixes mystery and intrigue with unpredictable twists and fascinating plotlines. The Trinity Game, full of hear... more

Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM Books

The sunny city of Miami takes center stage in Diana Abu-Jaber's engrossing new novel, Birds of Paradise. The Florida hot spot becomes the backdrop for a dynamic familial tale of identity, loss and forgiveness. The Muirs are a typical yet fr... more

May 14, 2012 12:00 AM Books

Myth, belief, identity and lasting love are all themes in Kevin Fox's Until the Next Time. When 21-year-old Sean Corrigan receives a journal belonging to an uncle he didn't even know existed, he embarks on a journey across the Atlantic—and more

Mar 12, 2012 12:00 AM Books

 Oconomowoc’s Theatre On Main will be staging a production of Beauty & the Beast Junior this coming February and they’re looking to cast it this month. This would be the stage adaptation of the musical based on the animated feature from the ear.. more

Nov 16, 2011 8:24 PM Theater

