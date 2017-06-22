RSS

Odd Duck

phoenixmain.jpg.jpe

Cocktails are gaining steam in Milwaukee. Increasingly, bartenders are seeing cocktails as a way to experiment with flavors the same way chefs create new dishes. Restaurants are pairing food not only with beer or wine anymore, but cocktails... more

Jun 22, 2017 3:11 PM Brew City Booze

belairmargarita.jpg.jpe

The Shepherd Express presents nine great places for margaritas in Milwaukee, including our Best of Milwaukee contest winner, La Fuente. more

May 2, 2017 4:25 PM Eat/Drink 3 Comments

gregoryleon.jpg.jpe

As part of a new Shepherd dining feature, “Where They Drink," Amilinda Chef and Co-Owner Gregory León shares his favorite spots in town. more

Feb 21, 2017 2:48 PM Dining Out

easytygersmallplatesmain.jpg.jpe

Love it or hate it, it appears small plate dining is sticking around for a while. more

Jan 27, 2017 9:41 AM Brew City Booze 1 Comments

blitzen52.jpg.jpe

Once November rolls around, everything starts exuding holiday spirit, including drink lists. So whether you're looking for something warm and full of cinnamon, or something stronger so you can put up with your in-laws, there's a holiday dri... more

Nov 17, 2016 10:08 AM Brew City Booze

diningout_hellofalafe_al.jpg.jpe

Over the last decade-plus, many creative food and drink entrepreneurs have redefined Bay View as a hub of all things foodie. New to the eclectic choice of restaurants is Hello Falafel, the latest endeavor of Odd Duck owners Melissa Buchholz... more

Sep 27, 2016 4:18 PM Dining Out

bluesegg.jpg.jpe

The crowd-sourced review website Yelp has released a list ofthe top20 restaurants in Milwaukee. The list takes into account the overall starrating and number of reviews the restaurant has. Brunch favorite Blue’s Egg took th.. more

May 9, 2016 6:13 PM Around MKE

Afundraiser to raise awareness for hunger relief will take place Nov. 2 at RailHall in Walker's Point. The event, called Serve Taste Give, is being organizedby Serve 60, a nation non-profit aiming to increase community service andvolunteerism,.. more

Oct 6, 2014 2:29 PM Around MKE

the vanguard bar.jpg.jpe

For being one of the city’s most bar-dense neighborhoods, Bay View doesn’toffer much in the way of late-night food. That will change a bit this summerwhen The Vanguard opens at 2659 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., in the former Home Barlocation.The bar a.. more

Apr 2, 2014 8:00 PM Around MKE

SERVE 60, a national initiative that challenges people to volunteer an hour of service, has inspired a friendly competition among local chefs. Chefs from Wolf Peach, Odd Duck, Rumpus Room, La Merenda more

Oct 23, 2013 12:57 AM Dining Preview

Ode to Joy: The "Sound and Fury Sonnet Slam" was a delightful evening of readings—Shakespearean, original or otherwise—that were bawdy, uber-bawdy, romantic or downright funny. The event raised funds for the Optimist Theatre... more

May 15, 2012 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage18570.jpe

The trend of restaurants using locally sourced ingredients, such as Braise in Walker's Point, continues to grow. Add Bay View's recently opened Odd Duck to the list... more

May 3, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage13328.jpe

“It’s not easy being green,” Kermit the frog once lamented, but many Kermit’s cousins don’t face those difficulties since frogs come in a wide variety of colors beyond just green, including vivid blues, deep reds and all shad more

Dec 20, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12759.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, way too busy here to pump out an essay for you’s. With trick-or-treat for the kids this weekend, I got a boatload of potatoes to peel for the mashed potatoes and gr more

Oct 28, 2010 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

Syrah—the juicy grape. Our final red class focuses on Syrah. (Or Shiraz, if you prefer—same grape.) Of the three reds, syrahs are biggest and fruitiest. Now, I use "biggest" to mean the fullest body—not necessarily the stro more

Mar 15, 2010 12:00 AM Eat/Drink

blogimage10144.jpe

“Tell me where you wanna live, Milwaukee or Eau Claire,” Laarks ask on their debut album, last year’s An Exaltation of Laarks . They certainly seem to have no reservations about being from Eau Claire, where they’ve benefited more

Mar 13, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

