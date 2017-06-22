Odd Duck
Milwaukee's Best Cocktail Bars
Cocktails are gaining steam in Milwaukee. Increasingly, bartenders are seeing cocktails as a way to experiment with flavors the same way chefs create new dishes. Restaurants are pairing food not only with beer or wine anymore, but cocktails... more
Jun 22, 2017 3:11 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Nine Spots for Premium Margaritas
The Shepherd Express presents nine great places for margaritas in Milwaukee, including our Best of Milwaukee contest winner, La Fuente. more
May 2, 2017 4:25 PM Lacey Muszynski Eat/Drink 3 Comments
Where They Eat: Gregory Leon, Chef and Co-owner of Amilinda
As part of a new Shepherd dining feature, “Where They Drink," Amilinda Chef and Co-Owner Gregory León shares his favorite spots in town. more
Feb 21, 2017 2:48 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
Milwaukee’s Best Restaurants for Small Plates
Love it or hate it, it appears small plate dining is sticking around for a while. more
Jan 27, 2017 9:41 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 1 Comments
Area Bars Serve Up Special Holiday Drinks
Once November rolls around, everything starts exudingholiday spirit, including drink lists. So whether you're looking for somethingwarm and full of cinnamon, or something stronger so you can put up with yourin-laws, there's a holiday drink .. more
Nov 17, 2016 7:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Food
Hello Falafel Serves Up Tasty, Healthy Fare in Bay View
Over the last decade-plus, many creative food and drink entrepreneurs have redefined Bay View as a hub of all things foodie. New to the eclectic choice of restaurants is Hello Falafel, the latest endeavor of Odd Duck owners Melissa Buchholz... more
Sep 27, 2016 4:18 PM Sheila Julson Dining Out
Yelp Releases Its Picks for Milwaukee’s Top 20 Restaurants
The crowd-sourced review website Yelp has released a list ofthe top20 restaurants in Milwaukee. The list takes into account the overall starrating and number of reviews the restaurant has. Brunch favorite Blue’s Egg took th.. more
May 9, 2016 6:13 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Serve Taste Give
Afundraiser to raise awareness for hunger relief will take place Nov. 2 at RailHall in Walker's Point. The event, called Serve Taste Give, is being organizedby Serve 60, a nation non-profit aiming to increase community service andvolunteerism,.. more
Oct 6, 2014 2:29 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
The Vanguard Will Bring Quick Gourmet Sausages to Bay View
For being one of the city’s most bar-dense neighborhoods, Bay View doesn’toffer much in the way of late-night food. That will change a bit this summerwhen The Vanguard opens at 2659 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., in the former Home Barlocation.The bar a.. more
Apr 2, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Serve. Taste. Give.
SERVE 60, a national initiative that challenges people to volunteer an hour of service, has inspired a friendly competition among local chefs. Chefs from Wolf Peach, Odd Duck, Rumpus Room, La Merenda more
Oct 23, 2013 12:57 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Boris and Doris On the Town
Ode to Joy: The "Sound and Fury Sonnet Slam" was a delightful evening of readings—Shakespearean, original or otherwise—that were bawdy, uber-bawdy, romantic or downright funny. The event raised funds for the Optimist Theatre... more
May 15, 2012 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Odd Duck's Tasty, Locally Sourced Food
The trend of restaurants using locally sourced ingredients, such as Braise in Walker's Point, continues to grow. Add Bay View's recently opened Odd Duck to the list... more
May 3, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Frogs: A Chorus of Colors
“It’s not easy being green,” Kermit the frog once lamented, but many Kermit’s cousins don’t face those difficulties since frogs come in a wide variety of colors beyond just green, including vivid blues, deep reds and all shad more
Dec 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Trick-or-Trick
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, way too busy here to pump out an essay for you’s. With trick-or-treat for the kids this weekend, I got a boatload of potatoes to peel for the mashed potatoes and gr more
Oct 28, 2010 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Wine School! (Lesson #7 – Syrah/Shiraz)
Syrah—the juicy grape. Our final red class focuses on Syrah. (Or Shiraz, if you prefer—same grape.) Of the three reds, syrahs are biggest and fruitiest. Now, I use "biggest" to mean the fullest body—not necessarily the stro more
Mar 15, 2010 12:00 AM Mike Rosenberg Eat/Drink
Laarks w/ Conrad Plymouth and Surgeons In Heat
“Tell me where you wanna live, Milwaukee or Eau Claire,” Laarks ask on their debut album, last year’s An Exaltation of Laarks . They certainly seem to have no reservations about being from Eau Claire, where they’ve benefited more
Mar 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee