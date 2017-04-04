Odyssey
Home Movies/Out on Digital: April 6, 2017
The producers of “Star Trek: Voyager" turned for inspiration to one of literature’s oldest stories, The Odyssey. Like those Greek mariners, the crew of the starship Voyager faced unknown dangers on a perilous homeward journey. The box se... more
Apr 4, 2017 3:10 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
'Anon(ymous)' Gives a Modern Take On Homer's 'Odyssey'
UWM’s Department of Theatre expresses what a pluralistic society means in its presentation of Anon(ymous). This adaptation of Homer’s Odyssey takes the heroic story of Odysseus and integrates a new protagonist into the mix. more
Mar 14, 2017 2:19 PM Joe Micholic Theater
All of Greek Mythology in 99 Minutes
Oct 26, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Four Lakefront Favorites to Open Free One Day Next Month
The Greater Milwaukee Foundation is offering one day of freeaccess to four of the most notable lakefront destinations on Saturday, Oct. 15through their Gifts to the Community program. The four sites open to the public will be: Milwaukee Art.. more
Sep 21, 2016 4:43 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Home Movies/Out On Digital 8.11
n Traders When their international asset firm collapses, one unemployable financial manag Paré,Home Movies / Out On Digital more
Aug 9, 2016 4:02 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
An Off the Wall 'Odyssey'
Off the Wall stages a new adaptation of Homer’s Odyssey which focusses on the struggles of one hero to return home after war. more
Apr 6, 2015 10:14 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Circe and Cyclops in Milwaukee
Off the Wall Theatre’s Artistic Director Dale Gutzman and classics scholar John Angelos have created a new stage version of Homer’s Odyssey that incorporates film, special effects, giant balloons, hundreds of yards of twine, Kabuki Theater,... more
Mar 25, 2015 10:00 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Adrian Raso and Fanfare Ciocărlia: Devil’s Tale (Asphalt Tango)
If Django Reinhardt had made his way to the Balkans and formed the Hot Club of Bucharest, the resulting music might have sounded a little like Devil’s Tale. Canadian Adrian Raso plays in Reinhardt’s Gypsy-jazz guitar vein, while Romania’s F... more
Jan 5, 2014 10:00 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
A Crisp Odyssey
A CRISP Odyssey starts on New Year's Eve at 9pm and goes to 9am the following morning. Drink specials will include $2 PBR, $2 JAMO, $10 Fishbowls, and $20 bottles of Champagne. CRISP will hosting a large lineup of DJs, including: DJ D1, DJ ... more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Eva Grubb Recaptures the Sound of 1966
The music and imagery of Eva Grubb has its roots in the mid-’60s, with the year 1966 being particularly influential. The band covers that year’s ? and the Mysterians hit single “I Need Somebody,” a song driven by chugging keyboards more
Dec 13, 2010 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Local Music