RSS

Off-Broadway Theatre

An expectant crowd filled Tory Folliard Gallery for the Saturday exhibition opening “Eric Aho: Occurrence” in November, when the entire gallery radiated with Aho's oil on linen paintings, in diminutive and large images, that aesthetically reveal a.. more

Dec 7, 2010 1:45 PM Visual Arts

The last words spoken in a performance at the Off Broadway Theatre were uttered by Anna Wolfe. She said something about being sure to eat your vegetables. The lights faded. When they came up again, Matt Kemple were back to close out the Teen com.. more

Aug 2, 2010 6:43 PM Theater

Next Act Theatre moves out of the Off-Broadway theatre this summer, ultimately bound for its own space elsewhere downtown. Moving is always more stressful than it should be. Patrons are encouraged to help the theatre company out this weekend as .. more

Jun 9, 2010 4:59 PM Theater

Next Act Theatre continues its consistently high standards as Robert Spencer, John Kishline and Kelsey Brennan star in The Value of Names.  The typically classy atmosphere at the Off Broadway Theatre for a Next Act opening was a bit bittersweet th.. more

Apr 3, 2010 1:22 PM Theater

The Milwaukee Comedy Festival continues to grow in this, its 4th year. Opening this coming Thursday at the Off-Broadway Theatre, this year’s festival runs for four days, featuring over 120 performers in 30 comedy acts from all over the country, wi.. more

Aug 5, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage6107.jpe

It's safe to assume that the light shining on Angela Iannone on the stage of the Off-Broad The Pavilion ,Theater more

Apr 7, 2009 12:00 AM Theater

Often seen attending to Tory Folliard Gallery in the Historic Third Ward, Nicole Reid curates her very own 4th Edition of the "Easter Peep Show." Traditionally held on Palm Sunday, a week before the actual holiday, the classic spring candy i.. more

Apr 1, 2009 4:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage5661.jpe

American directors have stumbled in their recent efforts to make vampires scary again, but Sweden’s Tomas Alfredson made it look easy with last year’s Let the Right One In, which proves that the nocturnal undead are way more interesting whe... more

Feb 27, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5133.jpe

Back in the day—eight million years ago, during the Cretaceous period, to be exact& Sea Monsters ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 13, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

   Tears of laughter streamed down my cheeks at the opening of Triple Espresso i Triple Espresso ,Theater more

Oct 14, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage3188.jpe

More than a dozen out-of-state comedy troupes descend upon the city this weekend as part To find more cool events, go to www.expressmilwaukee.com. ,Today in Milwaukee more

Aug 7, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

,Theater more

Jul 30, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

If the Brewers don't come out in this inning completely pumped afterthe performance just put on by Mitch Stetter, I may be about to give upon this team.And as I typed that, Bill Hall hit a home run.Bill Hall, who didn't start the game and just .. more

Apr 27, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage994.jpe

These days, the Faith Healer is viewed as one of Brian Friel’s most revered creatio Faith Healer ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 24, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage912.jpe

These days, the Faith Healer is viewed as one of Brian Friel’s most accomplished creations Catholic School Girls ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 18, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES