Interview: Eric Aho @ Tory Folliard Gallery
An expectant crowd filled Tory Folliard Gallery for the Saturday exhibition opening “Eric Aho: Occurrence” in November, when the entire gallery radiated with Aho's oil on linen paintings, in diminutive and large images, that aesthetically reveal a.. more
Dec 7, 2010 1:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Off Broadway Theatre's Last Show
The last words spoken in a performance at the Off Broadway Theatre were uttered by Anna Wolfe. She said something about being sure to eat your vegetables. The lights faded. When they came up again, Matt Kemple were back to close out the Teen com.. more
Aug 2, 2010 6:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Next Act Moving Sale
Next Act Theatre moves out of the Off-Broadway theatre this summer, ultimately bound for its own space elsewhere downtown. Moving is always more stressful than it should be. Patrons are encouraged to help the theatre company out this weekend as .. more
Jun 9, 2010 4:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Off-Broadway Theatre Begins Its Final Act
Next Act Theatre continues its consistently high standards as Robert Spencer, John Kishline and Kelsey Brennan star in The Value of Names. The typically classy atmosphere at the Off Broadway Theatre for a Next Act opening was a bit bittersweet th.. more
Apr 3, 2010 1:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The 4th Annual Milwaukee Comedy Festival
The Milwaukee Comedy Festival continues to grow in this, its 4th year. Opening this coming Thursday at the Off-Broadway Theatre, this year’s festival runs for four days, featuring over 120 performers in 30 comedy acts from all over the country, wi.. more
Aug 5, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
High-School Reunion
It's safe to assume that the light shining on Angela Iannone on the stage of the Off-Broad The Pavilion
Apr 7, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Interview: Nicole Reid Curates Spring "Peep Show"
Often seen attending to Tory Folliard Gallery in the Historic Third Ward, Nicole Reid curates her very own 4th Edition of the "Easter Peep Show." Traditionally held on Palm Sunday, a week before the actual holiday, the classic spring candy i.. more
Apr 1, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Let the Right One In
American directors have stumbled in their recent efforts to make vampires scary again, but Sweden's Tomas Alfredson made it look easy with last year's Let the Right One In, which proves that the nocturnal undead are way more interesting whe...
Feb 27, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sea Monsters
Back in the day—eight million years ago, during the Cretaceous period, to be exact& Sea Monsters
Jan 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Caffeinated Comedy
Tears of laughter streamed down my cheeks at the opening of Triple Espresso i Triple Espresso
Oct 14, 2008 12:00 AM Robert Richard Jorge Theater
Milwaukee Sketch and Improv Festival
More than a dozen out-of-state comedy troupes descend upon the city this weekend as part
Aug 7, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Improvise It!
,Theater more
Jul 30, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Holy Mitch Stetter Batman!
If the Brewers don't come out in this inning completely pumped afterthe performance just put on by Mitch Stetter, I may be about to give upon this team.And as I typed that, Bill Hall hit a home run.Bill Hall, who didn't start the game and just .. more
Apr 27, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Faith Healer
These days, the Faith Healer is viewed as one of Brian Friel's most revered creatio Faith Healer
Feb 24, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
