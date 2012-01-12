Offseason
Brewers claim Bianchi, sign McClung, Phillips to minor league deals
The Brewers claimed 25-year-old infielder Jeff Bianchi off waivers from the Cubs this week. Bianchi was only Cubs property for a month, as they had claimed him from waivers from the Royals.KC drafted him in 2005. He's spent the last six years in .. more
Jan 12, 2012 8:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Law, Not Torture, Protects National Security
They warn that probing this sensitive history will compromise intelligence operations and The Washington Independent ,News Features more
Aug 31, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 3 Comments
Brewers sign four Minor League arms: Looking for roster spot, th
MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers are already planning for 2009 Spring Training.The Brewers announced Wednesday they had signed four pitchers to Minor League contracts that included invitations to big league camp. They are left-handers Lindsay Gulin, Sam .. more
Oct 13, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Play Ball!
James McDonough took over the Los Angeles Times ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Apr 16, 2008 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE