The Offspring

While The Offspring drew a bigger crowd upstairs, Shabazz Palaces mesmerized attendees Friday night at the Rave. more

Jun 8, 2015 8:30 AM Concert Reviews

PrideFest and Jazz in the Park announce the official arrival of summer in Milwaukee. more

Jun 2, 2015 9:46 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Mar 26, 2015 4:00 PM On Music 2 Comments

Punk veterans The Offspring have been not-so-subtly mocking the same young audiences that buy their records since their breakthrough 1994 hit “Come Out and Play (Keep 'Em Separated),” a harsh takedown of rap culture. The band took more... more

Jul 21, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Written only less than ten years ago, Drew Jansen, Jim Stowell and Jessica Zuehlke’s stage musical Church Basement Ladies is kind of an odd mid-twentieth century comic fugue. Set in 1965, the show feels a lot more like a radio sitcom from the ‘4.. more

Jun 27, 2011 3:21 PM Theater

The Offspring are one of the most successful punk bands of all time, largely because they’ve always had an ear for the times. During a period when their California punk peers were rigidly committed to Bad Religion’s playbook, the more

Jul 1, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Grunge was for all purposes dead by the time The Offspring released 1998’s Americana, but the band adapted well, commenting on the newfound prevalence of rap culture in the suburbs on their jocular hit “Pretty Fly (for a White Guy,Today in ... more

Jun 26, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

