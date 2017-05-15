Ogburn And Baumann
A Japanese Legend in Brewers Blue: The Almost-Historic Spring of Yutaka Enatsu
In September 1964, Masanori Murakami became the firstJapanese-born player to ever appear in the Major Leagues when he debuted as arelief pitcher with the San Francisco Giants. Although Murakami pitched well, hereturned to Japan after the 1.. more
May 15, 2017 4:10 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
The King of Silent Comedy
Seeing the photographs in a newbiography, Harry Langdon: King of Silent Comedy, one can’t help but think ofPee-wee Herman. A star of the 1920s, Langdon had a similarly boy-man face,petrified yet prankish. And like Herman he climbed from obscuri.. more
Apr 10, 2017 5:19 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Fashion Blogger Jordan Dechambre Makes Milwaukee Rad
Jordan Dechambre cares about how Milwaukee looks, so she did something about it. Dechambre is utility player, writing a fashion blog, consulting retail stores and setting trends. Fashion is an art so volatile it changes every six months and you ca.. more
Feb 24, 2017 5:40 PM Fred Gillich Make Milwaukee Rad 2 Comments
Chants Teases New Material with a DJ Mix and a Remix EP
Feb 2, 2017 7:55 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Xbox Backpedals From Play Anywhere Promises (Pressurecast One-Hundred-Thirty-Eight)
Audiome>Listen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Google Play or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more
Jul 11, 2016 3:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Flight of the Conchords Are Coming Back to Milwaukee
Flight of the Conchords' Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie have dedicated much of their time to outside film projects since their cult HBO ended its run after just two seasons six years ago, but the comedy duo has regrouped for periodic reunion to.. more
Feb 29, 2016 3:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Watch the Rashita Joneses Jam in a Van
For its new video series, the young Milwaukee video production company WauCity sets out to film bands where they spend a good chunk of their time: in their vans. The company picked some very game guinea pigs for the first installment of its "Can T.. more
Feb 2, 2016 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
MCTS Honors Brett Favre
Nov 19, 2015 7:39 PM Eric Engelbart Around MKE
James Dean, Too Young to Die
Sep 10, 2015 5:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Pressurecast Eighty-Eight: Drug Testing Comes To Pro Gaming
AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link. Let us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377 or email us at PressureCast@gmail.com. more
Jul 27, 2015 4:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
The Fairy Queen Visits Lynden Sculpture Gallery
The Lynden Sculpture Garden is a whimsically beautiful place. Strange and beautiful sculptures rest in and around an idyllic space that feels halfway between Wisconsin and dream. It’s the prefect place to encounter some fairies. This comi.. more
Jun 17, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Revel Bar Could Bring a Downtown Feel to Bay View
Bay View claims ones of the largest and most eclectic barscenes in Milwaukee, with at least half a dozen great beer bars; countless comfydive bars and corner taps; several destination cocktail lounges; a prime punkvenue; a hidden, Jimmy Buffett.. more
May 11, 2015 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stevie Wonder Will Play the Marcus Amphitheater
Summerfest is in the final stretch of announcing its 2015 headliners. This morning the festival revealed that Neil Young will close the festival, and it followed up that announcement this afternoon with news of a tenth Marcus Amphitheater headline.. more
Apr 20, 2015 7:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Ladders Do Daytrotter
The easy-going folk-rock group Ladders became the latest in an ever-growing line of Milwaukee artists to be featured on the music site Daytrotter. The quartet ran through six songs for their leisurely Daytrotter session, including four from their .. more
Apr 3, 2015 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Gwen Moore: Stop Implementing ‘Pernicious’ Voter ID Law
Sep 16, 2014 5:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Dean Martin: America’s Grand Roast Master
DeanMartin had several careers, from straight man to Jerry Lewis through drinking buddyfor Frank Sinatra and star of a weekly television variety show. In his waningyears, Martin hosted a series of televised celebrity roas.. more
Apr 8, 2014 9:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Race and Entertainment
I wasn’t alone in writing off Spike Lee’s 2000film Bamboozled as anincomprehensible misstep; in the years since its unsuccessful theatricalrelease, Bamboozled has found anaudience that understands—as I did not—the movie’s .. more
Feb 21, 2014 3:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The CG Story
Digitaltechnology has changed the way most films are produced and presented, withcomputer-generated imagery altering expectations over the “look” of cinema. Digitalshapes crafted by softwear have supplanted men in rubber.. more
Dec 7, 2013 2:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Psych With Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa
Lisa Rowe's recent stage sitcom Psych had its premiere with the Lake Country players back in 2008. It makes it to the stage of the Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa this month in a production that runs through the end of the month.It's a fast-pac.. more
Sep 15, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
This Week on The Disclaimer: Overreacting to Colectivo and Ryan Braun
Like all tight-knit communities, it doesn't take much to whip Milwaukee into a frenzy, but lately the city has seemed even more frenzy-prone than usual, following news of Alterra's name change, Pizza Man's reopening and, most prominently, Ryan Bra.. more
Aug 1, 2013 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music