RSS

Ogburn And Baumann

enatsu.jpg.jpe

In September 1964, Masanori Murakami became the firstJapanese-born player to ever appear in the Major Leagues when he debuted as arelief pitcher with the San Francisco Giants. Although Murakami pitched well, hereturned to Japan after the 1.. more

May 15, 2017 4:10 PM Brew Crew Confidential

silentcomedy.jpg.jpe

Seeing the photographs in a newbiography, Harry Langdon: King of Silent Comedy, one can’t help but think ofPee-wee Herman. A star of the 1920s, Langdon had a similarly boy-man face,petrified yet prankish. And like Herman he climbed from obscuri.. more

Apr 10, 2017 5:19 PM I Hate Hollywood

16976425_10155182345184883_2005576437_n.jpg.jpe

Jordan Dechambre cares about how Milwaukee looks, so she did something about it. Dechambre is utility player, writing a fashion blog, consulting retail stores and setting trends. Fashion is an art so volatile it changes every six months and you ca.. more

Feb 24, 2017 5:40 PM Make Milwaukee Rad 2 Comments

chants.jpg.jpe

soundcloud.com/chantssound

Feb 2, 2017 7:55 PM On Music

vgad_pressurecast 138.jpg.jpe

Audiome>Listen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Google Play or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more

Jul 11, 2016 3:53 PM Video Games are Dumb

conchords.jpg.jpe

Flight of the Conchords' Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie have dedicated much of their time to outside film projects since their cult HBO ended its run after just two seasons six years ago, but the comedy duo has regrouped for periodic reunion to.. more

Feb 29, 2016 3:01 PM On Music

rashita.jpg.jpe

For its new video series, the young Milwaukee video production company WauCity sets out to film bands where they spend a good chunk of their time: in their vans. The company picked some very game guinea pigs for the first installment of its "Can T.. more

Feb 2, 2016 6:00 PM On Music

favrebusline.jpg.jpe

Nov 19, 2015 7:39 PM Around MKE

jamesdean.jpg.jpe

Sep 10, 2015 5:52 PM I Hate Hollywood

vgad_press88.jpg.jpe

AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link. Let us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377 or email us at PressureCast@gmail.com. more

Jul 27, 2015 4:04 PM Video Games are Dumb

The Lynden Sculpture Garden is a whimsically beautiful place. Strange and beautiful sculptures rest in and around an idyllic space that feels halfway between Wisconsin and dream. It’s the prefect place to encounter some fairies. This comi.. more

Jun 17, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

onmusic_revel.jpg.jpe

Bay View claims ones of the largest and most eclectic barscenes in Milwaukee, with at least half a dozen great beer bars; countless comfydive bars and corner taps; several destination cocktail lounges; a prime punkvenue; a hidden, Jimmy Buffett.. more

May 11, 2015 7:00 PM On Music

onmusic_steviewonder.jpg.jpe

Photo courtesy of the artist

Summerfest is in the final stretch of announcing its 2015 headliners. This morning the festival revealed that Neil Young will close the festival, and it followed up that announcement this afternoon with news of a tenth Marcus Amphitheater headline.. more

Apr 20, 2015 7:30 PM On Music 1 Comments

onmusic_ladders.jpg.jpe

Illustration by Johnnie Cluney for daytrotter.com

The easy-going folk-rock group Ladders became the latest in an ever-growing line of Milwaukee artists to be featured on the music site Daytrotter. The quartet ran through six songs for their leisurely Daytrotter session, including four from their .. more

Apr 3, 2015 7:00 PM On Music

rep-gwen-moore-official-photo.jpg.jpe

Sep 16, 2014 5:54 PM Daily Dose

 DeanMartin had several careers, from straight man to Jerry Lewis through drinking buddyfor Frank Sinatra and star of a weekly television variety show. In his waningyears, Martin hosted a series of televised celebrity roas.. more

Apr 8, 2014 9:28 PM I Hate Hollywood

 I wasn’t alone in writing off Spike Lee’s 2000film Bamboozled as anincomprehensible misstep; in the years since its unsuccessful theatricalrelease, Bamboozled has found anaudience that understands—as I did not—the movie’s .. more

Feb 21, 2014 3:25 PM I Hate Hollywood

 Digitaltechnology has changed the way most films are produced and presented, withcomputer-generated imagery altering expectations over the “look” of cinema. Digitalshapes crafted by softwear have supplanted men in rubber.. more

Dec 7, 2013 2:38 PM I Hate Hollywood

Lisa Rowe's recent stage sitcom Psych had its premiere with the Lake Country players back in 2008. It makes it to the stage of the Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa this month in a production that runs through the end of the month.It's a fast-pac.. more

Sep 15, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

Like all tight-knit communities, it doesn't take much to whip Milwaukee into a frenzy, but lately the city has seemed even more frenzy-prone than usual, following news of Alterra's name change, Pizza Man's reopening and, most prominently, Ryan Bra.. more

Aug 1, 2013 5:00 PM On Music

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES