Okka Fest
Experimental Music Around Milwaukee
In a recent OffThe Cuff interview,Hal Rammel waxed optimistic about the future of improvised music in Milwaukee:“There has been an explosion of interest and activity in the past few yearsthat puts Milwaukee on par with Chicago.” June alo.. more
Jun 19, 2015 4:51 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE 1 Comments
Okka Fest Returns for Another Weekend of Improvised Music
For the seventh year in a row, Okka Fest will bring improvised music and free jazz to Bay View. more
Jun 2, 2015 9:21 PM Tyler Friedman Local Music
Okka Fest
Sugar Maple and Palm Tavern owner Bruno Johnson is passionate about two things: beer and free jazz. For the fourth year in a row, he'll host an assortment... more
Jun 8, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee
Milwaukee's classiest free concert series, Jazz in the Park, begins its 2012 season with an evening of music from one of the city's most prominent blues combos: Reverend Raven and the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys. The group plays... more
Jun 7, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Okka Fest
Sugar Maple and Palm Tavern owner Bruno Johnson is passionate about two things: beer and free jazz. For the third year in a row, he'll host an assortment of free jazz and improvisational music by artists signed to or affiliated with his... more
Jun 10, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee
Southern Culture on the Skids creates an eccentric mélange of rockabilly flair, swamp pop and humor to send up the boisterous country culture of the South. Their inaugural self-titled album in 1986 gave them a reputation for a raw, unproce... more
Jun 9, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Michael Clemens Reveals ‘Secrets of Abu Ghraib’
Undoubtedly, the 2004 communiqués of torture and detainee abuse at Abu Ghraib prison are still among the most infamous of the war in Iraq. Shocking photographs involving American GIs and Iraqi prisoners wiped away the last vestiges of hope ... more
Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books