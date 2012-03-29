Okkervil River
New Release Wrap-Up: Okkervil River, The Cars, Raphael Saadiq
<p> After luring in new listeners with a couple of approachable, eager-to-please records, <strong>Okkervil River</strong> retreats to the shadows on <em>I Am Very Far</em>, the band\'s most difficult album yet. Singer/songwriter Will Sheff has alw.. more
Mar 29, 2012 5:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Okkervil River w/ Wye Oak @ The Pabst Theater
,Concert Reviews more
Sep 22, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Aerosmith w/ 3 Doors Down
The ravages of time are beginning to take their toll on Aerosmith, with Steven Tyler recently recovering from a bout of pneumonia, and Joe Perry rehabbing his knee after a long-overdue surgery. This week the band added a third member to its... more
Jun 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Painting with Light
Nov 17, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Okkervil River vs. The Walkmen
I've lavished some almost recklessly lavish praise on Okkervil River over the years, but I still stand by it all. After releasing two of the defining albums of my college years, the vibrant Don't Fall in Love with Everyone You See and the lovely D.. more
Sep 16, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Cochochi
Apr 8, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Deep in the Heart of (Liberal) Texas
A few scattered, final thoughts on my time in Austin and SXSW: • I’ve learned to love the city and its conveniently centralized downtown. There’s so much to do in such a tightly packed area; and for the first time, I can see why anyone w.. more
Mar 17, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular
Feb 8, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Okkervil River's Early Christmas Present
It won’t get the same love as Radiohead’s grand online experiment, but Okkervil River dropped a nifty little Hanukkah gift today: Golden Opportunities , a completely free (no donations allowed) “mixtape”more accurately, an album-length compilation.. more
Dec 12, 2007 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Jars of Clay
Dec 5, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete This Week in Milwaukee
Early Year End Album Lists
Early Year End Album ListsA sign of what's ahead?Every year, Metacritic creates a comprehensive webpage charting music publications' year-end lists, but since 2007's meta-list isn't up yet, let's take a look at the lists that have leaked early... more
Dec 4, 2007 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Sykes Steps in It
Nov 29, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Expresso
Norah Jones' "Rock" Album Doesn't Ruffle Many Feathers
Pre-release hype has a way of making mountains out of mole hills, so it shouldn't be too surprising that Norah Jones' upcoming "rock" album, Fall, isn't much of a departure for the whisper-quiet songstress. The album, which is streaming on NPR's W.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music