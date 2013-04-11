RSS

Oklahoma City

bradley center 4.jpg.jpe

On Monday, Marquette University and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel sponsored a conference on the future of the BMO Harris Bradley Center. The business community wants a new or a greatly expanded facility so that the city more

Apr 11, 2013 6:08 PM Expresso

blogimage19096.jpe

The mind reels at the notion, but sometimes the Observers make predictions that prove wrong. They deal with long-term errors easily; by season's end they've forgotten what they forecast and hope readers have done likewise. But the headline ... more

Jun 26, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

blogimage18974.jpe

A funny thing happened last year on LeBron James' march to “not one, not two... not six, not seven” NBA championships with the Miami Heat. James and superstar sidekicks Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh were stunned in the NBA Finals by the Dal... more

Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

blogimage18464.jpe

Foreign correspondent Anthony Shadid had often been praised for bravery in covering Iraq and Libya, but the Pulitzer Prize winner's greatest characteristics were intelligence and insight. Before his death early this year in Syria (from an a... more

Apr 23, 2012 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES