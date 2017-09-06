Oktoberfest
Bavarian Bierhaus Oktoberfest Begins on Friday
Prepare thedirndls and lederhosen; Oktoberfest is ahead of schedule in Milwaukee, thisyear. Organized by BavarianBierhaus, the event will kick off a month of festivities on Friday,September 8, in Heidelberg Park in Glendale. Beer will f.. more
Sep 6, 2017 3:55 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Around MKE
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 7–Sept. 13, 2017
Conor Oberst, Jay Som and ZZ Top prepare for big shows, while Rock the Green showcases its biggest lineup yet. more
Sep 5, 2017 2:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
A Bootfull of Beer at Miller Time Pub
Miller Time Pub & Grill (Hilton Milwaukee City Center, 509 W. Wisconsin Ave.) partnered with Miller Brewing to bring you a brand that not only has the Miller name, but also memorabilia, the old commercials and, of course, great beer. more
Apr 19, 2017 3:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff Stein & Dine
Milwaukee Area Oktoberfest 2016 Events
Lacey Muszynski shares some of the best Oktoberfest celebrations coming up in the Milwaukee area. more
Sep 30, 2016 11:45 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Milwaukee Oktoberfest Returns to Pere Marquette Park and the Marcus Center Grounds
Downtown will transform into a traditional BavarianOktoberfest celebration Sept. 29 through Oct. 2, activating both sides of theMilwaukee River with beer gardens, music and food. Hofbrau Festzelt at Pere Marquette Park will host a kick .. more
Sep 22, 2016 6:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 10-16
Penn & Teller bring the magic, Grafton brings the blues, Tosa brings the party and TRUE Skool brings the jams. more
Sep 8, 2015 3:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Authentic Bavarian Experience at Old Town Beer Hall
After a $75,000 renovation, Germantown's Old Town Inn will reopen Friday, Sept. 4 at 6 p.m. as Old Town Beer Hall. more
Sep 4, 2015 12:40 AM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
MKE Oktoberfest
Spending time outdoors in the crispautumn air is just what the doctor ordered. While doing so, enjoy some of thefun fall festivities Milwaukee has to offer, the most immediate being MKE Oktoberfest,which promises great food, a nice music lineup.. more
Oct 3, 2014 3:53 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Oktoberfest in Plymouth
If youenjoy Oktoberfest in Milwaukee, then make sure to hit up Plymouth’s 11thAnnual Oktoberfest to enjoy delicious Spanferkel, German potato salad,German chocolate cake and apple strudel as well as domestic and German beer atthe Biergarten. M.. more
Sep 19, 2014 10:04 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Drink a Liter of Beer This Weekend at Pere Marquette's Oktoberfest
Milwaukee's amazing stretch of mild, beautiful fall weather looks to stretch into this weekend, which is welcome news for those attending Milwaukee's Oktoberfest celebration at Pere Marquette this weekend.The event—which will feature a beer garden.. more
Oct 1, 2013 8:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
From Airplanes to Missiles to Summerfest?
When we think of Milwaukee, some of the things that come to mind are Lake Michigan, Pabst Blue Ribbon, Summerfest, Klement's Sausage and Brewers baseball. But what are the hidden stories behind these Milwaukee institutions? more
Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Erin TerBeek Around MKE 2 Comments
Oktoberfest
Pere Marquette Park hosts all things German with this daylong Oktoberfest celebration. The day begins with the Brat Trot for the Hunger Task Force—a one... more
Sep 24, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Drowsy at Stritch
There is nothing that Broadway loves quite as much as Broadway. Broadway's love affair with itself goes back a great many years in countless productions. Every now and then the love gets a bit nostalgic. Over ten years ago, a musical tribute t.. more
Apr 15, 2011 4:24 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris
When listening to the dreamy, visceral work of Jacques Brel, one instantly pictures a man singing by a piano in a smoky bar in Europe. The Belgian singer-songwriter didn’t own a remarkable voice, but his best work perfectly captured more
Feb 10, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
12 Hour Shift
Fuego (430 S. 2nd St., Milwaukee) is throwing a New Year's party starting at 9pm on December 31, 2010 going until 9am on January 1, 2011. Enjoy FREE Mexican Food all night compliments of Ruben's Catering. There will be an open bar on all dr... more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Cyndi Lauper
Though she’ll always be best known for “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” ’80s icon Cyndi Lauper has branched out considerably since her New Wave days, showing little interest in making the same album twice. Over the last decade she&rs more
Dec 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Surprise, Surprise!
So, I get mail... Vine reader Steve K. asks: "You go through a lot of wine, and you seem to like most everything. I get it -- there's a lot of good wine out there. But do you ever get surprised by a wine at this point?" more
May 3, 2010 12:00 AM Mike Rosenberg Eat/Drink
Wild Space Dance Creates ‘Happiness’
Speaking of Happiness, a rich, new, full-length dance by Wild Space Dance Company, provides further evidence (if any were needed) of the great strength of the collective process of performance-making. Holding to high standards, the team of ... more
Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Red Light Winter
Playwright Adam Rapp earned a lot of acclaim (including a 2006 Pulitzer Prize) and a bit of controversy for his risqué drama Red Light Winter, the story of two young, American guys who share a window prostitute in Amsterdam in an attempt to... more
Jan 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Fairies, Cats and A Chrous Line
The summer seems to have arrived. And I suddenly find myself without theatre for two straight weeks. It’s kind of a huge vacancy considering the high volume of shows that I’ve seen in April and May . . . those being some of the busiest months I’ve.. more
Jun 4, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater