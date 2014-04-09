RSS
Olafur Arnalds
Milwaukee Ballet's 'Spring Series'
In Passing, a one-act ballet by San Francisco-based choreographer Amy Seiwert and the first of two world premieres presented by Milwaukee Ballet in its “Spring Series” more
Apr 9, 2014 12:58 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Investing in the Future of the Ballet
Milwaukee Ballet’s success can be attributed, says Artistic Director Michael Pink, to the fact that “since about 2008 the company has continually invested in the future of the art form.” Indeed, the debt-free more
Mar 25, 2014 9:38 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Milwaukee Ballet’s Triumphant Winter Series
Like a proud father, Michael Pink opened his company’s Winter Series with an unannounced curtain raiser. MBII, Milwaukee Ballet’s 20 young professionals more
Feb 18, 2014 8:41 PM John Schneider Classical Music
