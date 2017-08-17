Old Earth
Old Earth's Latest Album is a Thing of Brittle Beauty
As Old Earth, Milwaukee songwriter Todd Umhoefer has released more than a dozen albums and EPs of spindly, restless folk, almost all of them recorded at different locations or with different lineups, yet each somehow a continuation of the last.The.. more
Aug 17, 2017 9:21 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream the Latest Dispatch From Old Earth, '...until they're called'
Milwaukee songwriter Todd Umhoefer relocated to California last year, but he didn’t let the move interrupt his Old Earth project, which has carried on in the new locale with a new cast of collaborators. This week he released his latest offering, ….. more
May 5, 2015 7:15 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Old Earth's Latest EP, "What one could, to these three, be for?"
Oneof Milwaukee’s most visionary songwriters moved to California last month: ToddUmhoefer, the lone constant behind the experimental folk project Old Earth. Considering the role that collaboration has played in Old Earth's recording process, th.. more
Dec 1, 2014 9:20 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 16-22
Milwaukee's looking at King Tuff, Jason Mraz, Chromeo and more. more
Oct 15, 2014 1:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Old Earth’s Homemade, Collaborative Folk
For Old Earth’s Todd Umhoefer, songwriting is a long, continuous process. By Umhoefer’s estimate, he spends some 45 or 50 hours a week playing guitar, tinkering more
Aug 27, 2014 1:13 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 1 Comments
Blackbox Visual Brings a Unique Aesthetic to Milwaukee
MilwaukeeInstitute of Art and Design graduates and former classmates Erik Holman andVassi Slavova have been producing short films and award-winning animationstogether since 2009. After deciding to take their passion even further and stepaway f.. more
Apr 14, 2014 7:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
Recap: A Night at Brady Street’s 2014 East Side Music Tour
The East Side Music Tour returned for a second year on Saturday, cramming more than 80 bands into 30 venues around Brady Street. It was a snowy, sometimes hectic scene, with a lot of confusion as f,Concert Reviews more
Mar 3, 2014 11:42 AM Dan Oberbruner Concert Reviews
Old Earth Cuts to the Chase on the Purposeful New "All Kill" EP
In music, few words are as loaded with connotationsas the term “experimental.” The word is typically used to signify music that’sdifficult or unusual, but beyond that, it has come to imply a certainpacing as well. When we think of experiment.. more
Feb 28, 2014 8:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Old Earth's "Low Place" Gets a Vinyl Release
One of this year's most singular local records, Old Earth's ghost-folk novella A Low Place at the Old Place , gets a physical release this week. Old Earth songwriter Todd Umhoefer celebrates the album's vinyl release tonight with a 9 p.m. show ton.. more
Nov 7, 2012 7:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Another Round of Haunted Spirituals From Old Earth
Field Report\'s <a href=\"/article-19699-field-reports-moment.html\">self-titled debut</a> is this week\'s big local releaseand judging by the interest the record has already received from seemingly every major music publication, it\'s looking lik.. more
Aug 31, 2012 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Local Music Wrap-Up: Babes, Canopies, Old Earth, I Love Annette
It was only a few years ago that Myspace seemed too good to be true: After years of having to sift and winnow through online clutter to discover new music, it offered one, standardized place for bands to stream their work, making it easier than ev.. more
Jul 8, 2011 6:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Decemberists @ The Riverside Theater
The Decemberists are a seasonal band. That's not to say they're suited to only one particular season, but that their songs are rife with divergent climates. It was fitting, then, that their sold-out show Saturday at the Riverside Theater ca... more
Feb 7, 2011 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Collections of Colonies of Bees w/ All Tiny Creatures and Castle Thunder
Tonight’s concert from Collections of Colonies of Bees is of particular significance to the Milwaukee instrumental post-rock band: It will be their last local show with founding drummer Jon Mueller, who is leaving the group at the end more
Jul 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Dead Sea Scrolls
Mostly written on parchment or papyrus, in Hebrew and Aramaic with a smattering of Greek, the hundreds of documents known as the Dead Sea Scrolls became the most famous archaeological discovery since the opening of King Tut’s tomb. more
May 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Songs of Grief and Survival, From Old Earth
Todd Umhoefer’s first album of experimental folk as Old Earth, Out the spheres of The Sorrowful Mysteries, dealt with the death of Umhoefer’s mother, a loss that also haunts Old Earth’s follow-up album, *uncollected voices on The orchard moan. Umh.. more
Apr 14, 2010 3:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Radio Golf
Timothy Douglas directs the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s production of August Wilson’s drama Radio Golf , the latest in a series of Rep shows directed by Douglas, including last year’s Trouble in Mind and 2008’s world more
Mar 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Magnetic Fields Go Folk, Broadly
“I have an idea for a paradoxical theme album called Untitled, on which all the songs are called ‘Untitled,’” Stephin Merritt tells me. I have no idea whether he is kidding, but that’s nothing new. I never have any idea wheth more
Mar 3, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 2 Comments
Milwaukee's Best Local TV Personality
,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Best of Milwaukee 2009
This Week In Milwaukee
,This Week in Milwaukee more
Nov 4, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Joan Jett
Joan Jett loves rock 'n' roll-a fact made abundantly clear by her 1982 hit single "I Twilight ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 30, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Uchill Today in Milwaukee