Old Earth

As Old Earth, Milwaukee songwriter Todd Umhoefer has released more than a dozen albums and EPs of spindly, restless folk, almost all of them recorded at different locations or with different lineups, yet each somehow a continuation of the last.The.. more

Aug 17, 2017 9:21 PM On Music

Milwaukee songwriter Todd Umhoefer relocated to California last year, but he didn’t let the move interrupt his Old Earth project, which has carried on in the new locale with a new cast of collaborators. This week he released his latest offering, ….. more

May 5, 2015 7:15 PM On Music

Oneof Milwaukee’s most visionary songwriters moved to California last month: ToddUmhoefer,  the lone constant behind the experimental folk project Old Earth. Considering the role that collaboration has played in Old Earth's recording process, th.. more

Dec 1, 2014 9:20 PM On Music

Milwaukee's looking at King Tuff, Jason Mraz, Chromeo and more. more

Oct 15, 2014 1:42 PM This Week in Milwaukee

For Old Earth’s Todd Umhoefer, songwriting is a long, continuous process. By Umhoefer’s estimate, he spends some 45 or 50 hours a week playing guitar, tinkering more

Aug 27, 2014 1:13 AM Music Feature 1 Comments

MilwaukeeInstitute of Art and Design graduates and former classmates Erik Holman andVassi Slavova have been producing short films and award-winning animationstogether since 2009. After deciding to take their passion even further and stepaway f.. more

Apr 14, 2014 7:00 PM Around MKE

The East Side Music Tour returned for a second year on Saturday, cramming more than 80 bands into 30 venues around Brady Street. It was a snowy, sometimes hectic scene, with a lot of confusion as f,Concert Reviews more

Mar 3, 2014 11:42 AM Concert Reviews

In music, few words are as loaded with connotationsas the term “experimental.” The word is typically used to signify music that’sdifficult or unusual, but beyond that, it has come to imply a certainpacing as well. When we think of experiment.. more

Feb 28, 2014 8:30 PM On Music

One of this year's most singular local records, Old Earth's ghost-folk novella A Low Place at the Old Place , gets a physical release this week. Old Earth songwriter Todd Umhoefer celebrates the album's vinyl release tonight with a 9 p.m. show ton.. more

Nov 7, 2012 7:30 PM On Music

Field Report\'s <a href=\"/article-19699-field-reports-moment.html\">self-titled debut</a> is this week\'s big local releaseand judging by the interest the record has already received from seemingly every major music publication, it\'s looking lik.. more

Aug 31, 2012 5:00 PM On Music

It was only a few years ago that Myspace seemed too good to be true: After years of having to sift and winnow through online clutter to discover new music, it offered one, standardized place for bands to stream their work, making it easier than ev.. more

Jul 8, 2011 6:00 PM On Music

The Decemberists are a seasonal band. That's not to say they're suited to only one particular season, but that their songs are rife with divergent climates. It was fitting, then, that their sold-out show Saturday at the Riverside Theater ca... more

Feb 7, 2011 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

Tonight’s concert from Collections of Colonies of Bees is of particular significance to the Milwaukee instrumental post-rock band: It will be their last local show with founding drummer Jon Mueller, who is leaving the group at the end more

Jul 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Mostly written on parchment or papyrus, in Hebrew and Aramaic with a smattering of Greek, the hundreds of documents known as the Dead Sea Scrolls became the most famous archaeological discovery since the opening of King Tut’s tomb. more

May 23, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Todd Umhoefer’s first album of experimental folk as Old Earth, Out the spheres of The Sorrowful Mysteries, dealt with the death of Umhoefer’s mother, a loss that also haunts Old Earth’s follow-up album, *uncollected voices on The orchard moan. Umh.. more

Apr 14, 2010 3:45 PM On Music

Timothy Douglas directs the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s production of August Wilson’s drama Radio Golf , the latest in a series of Rep shows directed by Douglas, including last year’s Trouble in Mind and 2008’s world more

Mar 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

“I have an idea for a paradoxical theme album called Untitled, on which all the songs are called ‘Untitled,’” Stephin Merritt tells me. I have no idea whether he is kidding, but that’s nothing new. I never have any idea wheth more

Mar 3, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature 2 Comments

,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more

Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009

,This Week in Milwaukee more

Nov 4, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Joan Jett loves rock 'n' roll-a fact made abundantly clear by her 1982 hit single "I Twilight ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jun 30, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

