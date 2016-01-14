Old German Beer Hall
The Milwaukee European Bar & Restaurant Tour
Photo Courtesy of Byronv2, Flickr CCI’ve always wanted to go on a month long backpacking triparound Europe. My brother has done one, and I have a cousin who has lived inEurope for the past three years. I’m not as fortunate. I’ve onl.. more
King’s X w/ Secret Society of Starfish
One of the most notoriously unlucky bands in metal, King’s X was never quite able to find the stardom their followers believed they deserved. A could-have-been breakthrough single in 1989, “Over My Head,” was inexplicably ignored by MTV more
Got Flood Damage? The City Wants to Hear from You
Do you live in the city of Milwaukee? Did you have flood damage in one of your sleeping spaces? Then the city wants to hear from you. As you know, Gov. Jim Doyle is appealing FEMA’s decision not to provide relief to individual homeowners who .. more
Sausage, Beer and Kraut
Milwaukee's German heritage goes back centuries. Options for dining out on food from the fatherland, however, tend to be pricy. The Old German Beer Hall bucks the trend by offering a less expensive place to sample the cuisine of one of the ... more
Short Orders (Old German Beer Hall)
Fora good value during tough times, it is hard to beat the lunch at OldGerman Beer Hall (1009 N. Old World Third St.). This is a charmer of abar loca,Dining Out more
