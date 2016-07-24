Old Time Radio
Jake Revolver's Hard Boiled Spoofery at Inspiration
Early next month, Matthew Konkel brings his detective noir spoof to West Allis as Inspiration Studios presents Jake Revolver: Freelance Secret Agent to the stage early next month. Konkel’s blend of Dashiell Hammett/Raymond Chandler shtick .. more
Jul 24, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Jealous Revolver Returns to the Brumder
Cabaret Milwaukee returns at the end of the month with its second episode of The Jealous Revolver. The original retro show features host Richard Howling presenting a series of segments in the spirit of old-time radio. The full period drama.. more
Oct 19, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Cabaret Milwaukee's Jealous Revolver in February
Milwaukee’s latest old-timey radio stage outfit Cabaret Milwaukee return next month with the first episode of its noir crime trilogy. The Jealous Revolver is a three-part story that is staged as part of a cabaret fusing live music, theatre, radio-.. more
Jan 28, 2015 3:30 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Auditions for Cabaret Milwaukee’s Next Show
Old time radio drama group Cabaret Milwaukee is looking to cast for its upcoming show next month, which runs Feb. 12 - 15. The group is seeking: “2 males, 30-40 (1 1930's gangster and 1 1940's smooth talker) 1 female, 30-40 (brothel madam)”Thi.. more
Jan 1, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Bruce Springsteen
The pressure was on after Born to Run. Bruce Springsteen was the first rock artist to simultaneously fill the covers of Time and Newsweek, drawing FM airplay and charges of hype from cynics suspicious of his abrupt rise from local hero to n... more
Nov 16, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Polonez: New Menu, Same Great Experience
Along with Crocus, Polonez is among the last Polish restaurants on the South Side of Milwaukee County, an area once dominated by Poles. Although it is a little off the normal dining path, tucked into a largely residential St. Francis neighb... more
Sep 8, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Jazz in the Park w/ Jamie Breiwick and Choir Fight
Versatile trumpeter Jamie Breiwick is joined in his project Choir Fight by veteran players from Milwaukee acts like Kings Go Forth, De La Buena and Clamnation for a sound that artfully harkens back to the mellower side of Miles more
Jun 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
We Fans Need Work on Our Timing, Too
The Milwaukee Brewers gave their fans reason to hope last week by going 4-2 at home, though they'll need to do a lot more to become playoff contenders. Frank was at Miller Park for the last four games, but what struck him most didn't happen... more
Jun 1, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports