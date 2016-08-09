RSS
Old West
Aug 9, 2016 4:02 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Final Days of a Fallen Woman: Sandra Dallas’ novel of the Wild West
After her younger sister is brutally murdered in a brothel, socialite Beret Osmundsen, the spunky and sympathetic lead character in Sandra Dallas’s new historical novel Fallen Women, leaves her comfortable life in Manhattan and heads west t... more
Oct 30, 2013 12:03 AM Jenni Herrick Books
A Woman Behind the Western Legend
Primarily as a result of the gunfight at the O.K. Corral, Wyatt Earp is rooted into the American dream of the Old West. Few know that his ashes were buried in a Jewish Cemetery in 1929. Ann Kirschner’s well-researched more
Jun 17, 2013 4:08 PM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
