RSS

Old World Third Street

buckbrads.jpg.jpe

Old World Third Street offers several attractions for the food lover. In addition to Usinger’s, the Spice House and the Wisconsin Cheese Mart, there also are many restaurants, with Mader’s being the oldest... more

Sep 21, 2012 3:39 PM Dining Preview

Do you live in the city of Milwaukee? Did you have flood damage in one of your sleeping spaces? Then the city wants to hear from you. As you know, Gov. Jim Doyle is appealing FEMA’s decision not to provide relief to individual homeowners who .. more

Aug 19, 2010 10:26 PM Daily Dose

blogimage5727.jpe

Fora good value during tough times, it is hard to beat the lunch at OldGerman Beer Hall (1009 N. Old World Third St.). This is a charmer of abar loca,Dining Out more

Mar 4, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview 2 Comments

blogimage3184.jpe

Since Old World Third Street has long been home to Usinger’s, the city’s premi The Washington Post ,Dining Out more

Aug 6, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview 7 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES