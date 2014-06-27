Oleanna
Trimborn Farm Hosts Quasimondo
Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre will close out its second season with Brian Rott’s original theatrical adaptation of George Orwell’s Animal Farm. Rott, Quasimondo’s founding artistic director, will also be directing the show that he s... more
Jun 27, 2014 3:24 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Rambling Thoughts on 'Oleanna,' the Alchemist's Canceled David Mamet Production
Jun 21, 2014 9:09 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Another Moving Piece by Playwright Mamet
Alchemist Theatre is excited to present David Mamet’s provoking drama Oleanna, which focuses on a seemingly innocent conversation between a student and professor about a grade that quickly explodes into a battle of political correctness, mi... more
Jun 10, 2014 11:04 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Gobel and Hanreddy in OLEANNA
Why? Why can't this be a fully staged show? I would absolutely LOVE to see former Milwaukee Rep Artistic Director Joseph Hanreddy and Uprooted co-founder Marti Gobel in a fully-staged production of David Mamet’s Oleanna. I’ve read the play a few.. more
Mar 28, 2012 8:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Mary’s Wedding
Next Act Theatre opens its season with Mary’s Wedding, Stephen Massicotte’s drama about love, loss and war early in the 20th century. Georgina McKee stars as Mary, a pretty British girl who falls in love with a farm boy named Charlie (B,Tod... more
Sep 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee