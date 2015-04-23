Olga Kurylenko
'The Water Diviner'
Set in 1919, The Water Diviner follows Australian farmer and water diviner Joshua Connor (Russell Crowe) as he travels to Turkey to locate and claim the remains of his three sons, all killed in World War I. more
Apr 23, 2015 3:20 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: Aug. 27
This found-footage horror is set in the Paris catacombs where a group of young explorers become trapped. Adventurers Scarlett (Perdita Weeks), George (Ben Feldman) and team documentarian Benji (Edwin Hodge) rely on tough-talking Papillon (F... more
Aug 27, 2014 3:48 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
To the Wonder on Blu-ray
Olga Kurylenko's audition for To the Wonder , she reports in themaking-of documentary included with the film's Blu-ray release, was entirelysilent. Little wonder then that a script was never written for the film; theactors we.. more
Aug 19, 2013 12:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Film Clips: May 16
Following the death of his wife, Ben Logan (Aaron Eckhart) is an American engineer working for a corporation located in Belgium. One morning he arrives at the company to find the entire office stripped and assassins waiting more
May 15, 2013 12:27 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
To the Wonder
No place is more romantic than Paris, and when a couple as attractive as Neil (Ben Affleck) and Marina (Olga Kurylenko) fall in love while walking the quay along the Seine, violins would tremble like heart strings in any more
Apr 15, 2013 1:20 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
