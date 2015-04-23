RSS

Set in 1919, The Water Diviner follows Australian farmer and water diviner Joshua Connor (Russell Crowe) as he travels to Turkey to locate and claim the remains of his three sons, all killed in World War I. more

This found-footage horror is set in the Paris catacombs where a group of young explorers become trapped. Adventurers Scarlett (Perdita Weeks), George (Ben Feldman) and team documentarian Benji (Edwin Hodge) rely on tough-talking Papillon (F... more

 Olga Kurylenko's audition for To the Wonder , she reports in themaking-of documentary included with the film's Blu-ray release, was entirelysilent. Little wonder then that a script was never written for the film; theactors we.. more

Following the death of his wife, Ben Logan (Aaron Eckhart) is an American engineer working for a corporation located in Belgium. One morning he arrives at the company to find the entire office stripped and assassins waiting more

No place is more romantic than Paris, and when a couple as attractive as Neil (Ben Affleck) and Marina (Olga Kurylenko) fall in love while walking the quay along the Seine, violins would tremble like heart strings in any more

