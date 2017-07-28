Oliver Hirschbiegel
'13 Minutes' Brilliantly Restages the Plot to Kill Hitler
The new film by German director Oliver Hirschbiegel, 13 Minutes, is a brilliant depiction of a failed real-life plot to kill Hitler. more
Jul 28, 2017
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Mar. 4
Helena Bonham Carter is magnificent—and well out of her recent wacko-role comfort zone—as Elizabeth Taylor in this believable dramatization of a troubled 1983 Broadway run with Richard Burton. Her Taylor is emotionally demanding and alcohol... more
Mar 4, 2014
Five Minutes of Heaven
Even if time heals all wounds, it must be acknowledged that some wounds are deeper than others. In Five Minutes of Heaven (out now on DVD), two men from opposite sides of the Troubles in Northern Ireland agree to meet in a televised reconciliati.. more
Apr 27, 2010
Original Lithographs by Marc Chagall
Original Lithographs by Marc Chagall ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 21, 2009