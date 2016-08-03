Olympics
Cranberry Growers Debut Red, White and Blue Food on a Stick at State Fair
The Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association is set todebut a new food at this year’s Wisconsin State Fair. The white chocolate-coveredcranberries on a stick with red, white and blue icing were made to coincidewith the Olympic games.. more
Aug 3, 2016 4:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The Games: A Global History of the Olympics
David Goldblatt critiques the “modern Olympics” from Athens 1896 through Sochi 2014 with a nod toward Rio de Janeiro 2016 in The Games: A Global History of the Olympics. He finds much to criticize at every turn. Written with searing Brit... more
Jul 26, 2016 2:24 PM David Luhrssen Books
Playing the Field: Alyson Dudek
After returning home from her second Olympics, U.S. speed skater Alyson Dudek considers what the future holds. more
Feb 27, 2015 3:50 PM Nicole Haase More Sports
Playing the Field: Meghan Duggan
Captain of the U.S. women’s Olympic hockey team Meghan Duggan speaks on the importance of having women role models. more
Feb 5, 2015 11:40 AM Nicole Haase More Sports
Putin Him in His Place
As always during an Olympics, American TV viewers raced through a wild course of thrilling highlights and devastating shortfalls by our athletes at the Sochi Games. But more
Feb 25, 2014 2:05 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Discovering Milwaukee’s surprising passion for rugby
Wisconsin’s high-profile professional sports teams may get the most attention from fans and the media. But the city’s amateur rugby matches are where the real action is more
Aug 28, 2013 12:49 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Why Not? (Another Tribute To Elvis)
There are very few artists who had managed to attain a mega-popularity in their lifetimes that made them mega-figures in popular culture. The fact that names like Houdini and Chaplin aren't universally well-known anymore says a lot about the fra.. more
Jun 29, 2013 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Ai Weiwei: Never Sorry
Ai Weiwei could have had a comfortable career as an artist in China, especially after his contribution to Beijing’s emblematic “Bird’s Nest” Olympic stadium. But he bit his master’s hand, posting blog comments critical... more
Sep 24, 2012 12:56 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Ringing Down the Curtain
The Olympic marathon has ended for bleary-eyed fans who tried to navigate through hundreds of TV hours. The Observers' viewing was more of a middle-distance jaunt, but that doesn't mean they've run short on commentary... more
Aug 16, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Gold Medalists in Fake Outrage
Fake outrage is a little like pornography—hard to narrowly define, but you know it when you see it... more
Jul 27, 2012 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features
Bored of the Rings?
Here it comes, starting Friday night: A quadrennial quest for gold by the world's top competitors—Coca-Cola, Visa, McDonald's, GE, Procter & Gamble... And then there are the Summer Olympic Games in London... more
Jul 23, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Roger Miller’s Fictional Life
Roger Miller worked for several years as a copy editor at the old Milwaukee Journal and was posted for three more at the business desk (“the wilderness,” he calls it) before finally receiving the job of his life as book editor. Since being ... more
Nov 18, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff 1 Comments
Random Signs that Going Green Is Here to Stay
When the world’s sixth most valuable brand gives its logo and signage a green-lift, that’s a pretty powerful sign (literally) that going green isn’t just hype or a passing fad. Efforts to be, or appear to be, eco-friendly are continuing to increas.. more
Oct 29, 2010 5:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Olympic Badgers!
At Wednesday's Badger Men's Basketball game they honored the four Badger women who were on the US Women's Olympic hockey team that won the silver medal. more
Mar 9, 2010 2:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Badger men's hockey at the Olympics
Saw this this weekend and thought it was worth passing along. There’s a constant debate about which path players should take to the pros and these stats give good credence to taking the college path. They’re also Wisconsin heavy, which I think is .. more
Mar 9, 2010 2:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
The future of women's hockey as an Olympic sport
In this article, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports makes the assertion that women’s hockey is so lopsided that the sport be given eight more years to fix the disparity or be dropped from the Olympics.Of course, he doesn’t actually give any suggestions f.. more
Feb 18, 2010 3:44 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Liveblogging Women's Olympic Hockey
I'll be liveblogging the US Women's Hockey game against Russia tomorrow at 4:30 pm over on UW Hockey Blog <a href="http://noalibisnoregrets.blogspot.com/">Sixty Minutes. No Alibis. No Regrets. </a>I'll be using Cover It Live, which is the program .. more
Feb 15, 2010 11:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Pettit National Ice Center’s Olympic Pride
The Pettit Center wasnamed for Jane Bradley Pettit, whose foundation provided the primary privatefunding for the construction and initial operation of the center. The $13million facility was built on the site once occupied by the outdoor Wi... more
Dec 30, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE
A Bronx Tale
Actor Chazz Palminteri was so fiercely protective of his hit one-man play A Bronx Tale that he refused to sell the film rights to it unless he could write the screenplay and star as the play’s Mafia boss, Sonny. Eventually Robert DeNiro saw... more
Mar 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jimmy Hughes
Muscle Shoals, Ala., became a soul-music mecca in the '60s on the strength of its famed recording studio and crack crew of mostly white but unfailingly soulful sidemen. Fame Records was associated ,CD Reviews more
Dec 29, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews