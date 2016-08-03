RSS

allamericancranonastick.jpg.jpe

The Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association is set todebut a new food at this year’s Wisconsin State Fair. The white chocolate-coveredcranberries on a stick with red, white and blue icing were made to coincidewith the Olympic games.. more

Aug 3, 2016 4:50 PM Around MKE

bookreview_thegames.jpg.jpe

David Goldblatt critiques the “modern Olympics” from Athens 1896 through Sochi 2014 with a nod toward Rio de Janeiro 2016 in The Games: A Global History of the Olympics. He finds much to criticize at every turn. Written with searing Brit... more

Jul 26, 2016 2:24 PM Books

playingthefield_alysondudek.jpg.jpe

Photo by Jenna Graham

After returning home from her second Olympics, U.S. speed skater Alyson Dudek considers what the future holds. more

Feb 27, 2015 3:50 PM More Sports

playingthefield_meghanduggan_usahockey_nanciebattaglia.jpg.jpe

USA Hockey / Nancie Battaglia

Captain of the U.S. women’s Olympic hockey team Meghan Duggan speaks on the importance of having women role models. more

Feb 5, 2015 11:40 AM More Sports

63443d82a59c6ba9e8ecd5e38984da43.jpg.jpe

As always during an Olympics, American TV viewers raced through a wild course of thrilling highlights and devastating shortfalls by our athletes at the Sochi Games. But more

Feb 25, 2014 2:05 AM More Sports

rugby.jpg.jpe

Wisconsin’s high-profile professional sports teams may get the most attention from fans and the media. But the city’s amateur rugby matches are where the real action is more

Aug 28, 2013 12:49 AM News Features

There are very few artists who had managed to attain a mega-popularity in their lifetimes that made them mega-figures in popular culture. The fact that names like Houdini and Chaplin aren't universally well-known anymore says a lot about the fra.. more

Jun 29, 2013 10:00 AM Theater

film.jpg.jpe

Ai Weiwei could have had a comfortable career as an artist in China, especially after his contribution to Beijing’s emblematic “Bird’s Nest” Olympic stadium. But he bit his master’s hand, posting blog comments critical... more

Sep 24, 2012 12:56 AM Film Reviews

blogimage19586.jpe

The Olympic marathon has ended for bleary-eyed fans who tried to navigate through hundreds of TV hours. The Observers' viewing was more of a middle-distance jaunt, but that doesn't mean they've run short on commentary... more

Aug 16, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

blogimage19404.jpe

Fake outrage is a little like pornography—hard to narrowly define, but you know it when you see it... more

Jul 27, 2012 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage19372.jpe

Here it comes, starting Friday night: A quadrennial quest for gold by the world's top competitors—Coca-Cola, Visa, McDonald's, GE, Procter & Gamble... And then there are the Summer Olympic Games in London... more

Jul 23, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

Roger Miller worked for several years as a copy editor at the old Milwaukee Journal and was posted for three more at the business desk (“the wilderness,” he calls it) before finally receiving the job of his life as book editor. Since being ... more

Nov 18, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff 1 Comments

blogimage6001.jpe

When the world’s sixth most valuable brand gives its logo and signage a green-lift, that’s a pretty powerful sign (literally) that going green isn’t just hype or a passing fad. Efforts to be, or appear to be, eco-friendly are continuing to increas.. more

Oct 29, 2010 5:46 PM Health & Wellness

At Wednesday's Badger Men's Basketball game they honored the four Badger women who were on the US Women's Olympic hockey team that won the silver medal. more

Mar 9, 2010 2:51 PM More Sports

Saw this this weekend and thought it was worth passing along. There’s a constant debate about which path players should take to the pros and these stats give good credence to taking the college path. They’re also Wisconsin heavy, which I think is .. more

Mar 9, 2010 2:50 PM More Sports

In this article, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports makes the assertion that women’s hockey is so lopsided that the sport be given eight more years to fix the disparity or be dropped from the Olympics.Of course, he doesn’t actually give any suggestions f.. more

Feb 18, 2010 3:44 AM More Sports

I'll be liveblogging the US Women's Hockey game against Russia tomorrow at 4:30 pm over on UW Hockey Blog <a href="http://noalibisnoregrets.blogspot.com/">Sixty Minutes. No Alibis. No Regrets. </a>I'll be using Cover It Live, which is the program .. more

Feb 15, 2010 11:54 PM More Sports

blogimage9377.jpe

The Pettit Center wasnamed for Jane Bradley Pettit, whose foundation provided the primary privatefunding for the construction and initial operation of the center. The $13million facility was built on the site once occupied by the outdoor Wi... more

Dec 30, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage6001.jpe

Actor Chazz Palminteri was so fiercely protective of his hit one-man play A Bronx Tale that he refused to sell the film rights to it unless he could write the screenplay and star as the play’s Mafia boss, Sonny. Eventually Robert DeNiro saw... more

Mar 29, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5012.jpe

Muscle Shoals, Ala., became a soul-music mecca in the '60s on the strength of its famed recording studio and crack crew of mostly white but unfailingly soulful sidemen. Fame Records was associated ,CD Reviews more

Dec 29, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

