Omelets
Chic Downtown Soul Food
Soul food comes Downtown! Actually, Chic Cafe (770 N. Jefferson St., lower level) calls itself Southern American cuisine. But by whatever name, Chic’s sort of African American fare usually doesn’t appear on menus beyond the Northwest Side. ... more
Jul 30, 2014 12:40 AM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Preview
BB’s: Wisconsin Avenue’s New Restaurant
BB’s (which stands for Build-a-Breakfast, Build-a-Burger) is a restaurant and bar co-owned by Alaa Musa (of Casablanca on Brady Street) and Omar Amin. This casual dining spot opened earlier this month and is all about creating your own meal... more
May 21, 2014 2:05 AM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
Café Perrin at the heart of the Heights
The neighborhood around Vliet and 60th streets, the main intersection of Washington Heights, is a great place to be hungry. Feel like gelato? You can grab a cup at Cold Spoons Gelato. Up for fine dining? Meritage offers superb entrées from ... more
Sep 16, 2013 5:59 PM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Mad Rooster Café
There is a bit of a rising trend in places that are open only for breakfast and lunch. Places that come to mind are Blue’s Egg and the newer Simple Café. Now there is the Mad Rooster Café (4401 W. Greenfield Ave.), located more
Jul 17, 2013 12:15 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview