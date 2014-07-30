RSS

Omelets

shortorder.jpg.jpe

Soul food comes Downtown! Actually, Chic Cafe (770 N. Jefferson St., lower level) calls itself Southern American cuisine. But by whatever name, Chic’s sort of African American fare usually doesn’t appear on menus beyond the Northwest Side. ... more

Jul 30, 2014 12:40 AM Dining Preview

shortorder.jpg.jpe

BB’s (which stands for Build-a-Breakfast, Build-a-Burger) is a restaurant and bar co-owned by Alaa Musa (of Casablanca on Brady Street) and Omar Amin. This casual dining spot opened earlier this month and is all about creating your own meal... more

May 21, 2014 2:05 AM Dining Preview

dsc_0304.jpg.jpe

The neighborhood around Vliet and 60th streets, the main intersection of Washington Heights, is a great place to be hungry. Feel like gelato? You can grab a cup at Cold Spoons Gelato. Up for fine dining? Meritage offers superb entrées from ... more

Sep 16, 2013 5:59 PM Dining Preview

dining.jpg.jpe

There is a bit of a rising trend in places that are open only for breakfast and lunch. Places that come to mind are Blue’s Egg and the newer Simple Café. Now there is the Mad Rooster Café (4401 W. Greenfield Ave.), located more

Jul 17, 2013 12:15 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES