One For The Team
The Best Albums of 2010
What a fantastic year. In 2010, indie-rock regained its fight, rappers indulged their ambitions, R&B singers fired on all cylinders and songwriters of all genres let it all hang out. Below are my 10 favorites of the year, followed by 10 excellent .. more
Dec 9, 2010 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
One For The Team Walks with "Ghosts"
Ghosts, the third album from the young Minneapolis band One For The Team, is part break-up record, loaded with all the recriminations that term connotes, and part escapist fantasy about befriending a ghost. It’s a bittersweet pairing: Having a spi.. more
Jul 13, 2010 2:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Lambs of Abortion
It must be tough to be Lambs of Abortion, a paranoid Milwaukee band convinced that everyone’s out to get them. Republicans, Fox News, oil executives and Evangelical leaders are at the heart of the worldwide conspiracy that Lambs of Abortion... more
Apr 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 11 Comments
Paint the Town
Insurgent Theatre took its recent production on the road punk-style, performing Paint the Paint the Town ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 4, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee