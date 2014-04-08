One Time
Lynden Sculpture Garden's Upcoming Offerings
Jeanine Durning has been ‘inging’ since 2010. ‘Inging’? Let’s break it down. ‘Ing,’ of course, denotes the English language’s present progressive tense for actions that are present and ongoing. ‘Inging,’ then, would be the present and more
Apr 8, 2014 11:42 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Just Announced: The Residents, Frightened Rabbit, Railroad Earth and More
As the 2012 concert year slows to a chilly, Christmas-y halt, the Pabst Theater Foundation has turned its sites toward 2013, announcing a number of shows at its venues this morning, including:* Pensive indie-rockers Frightened Rabbit, which will.. more
Dec 10, 2012 4:15 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
David Cecsarini directs the world premiere of Richard Lyons Conlon's drama One Time in a production developed in part at Chicago Dramatists. Linda Stephens stars in this story of a man and woman at a park bench who strike a friendship by... more
Apr 20, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Next Act Pay What You Can Moved
A little over an hour ago, I got an announcement from Next Act Theatre's Matt Kemple. Evidently due to a scheduling conflict, the Pay What You Can night for One Time has been moved to April 24th at 7:30pm. Normally a Monday night thing, PWYC ha.. more
Apr 17, 2012 8:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Strange and compelling stories have sprung from the basic setup of two actors and a park bench on a stage. Richard Lyons Conlon takes this premise in an interesting direction in the drama <i>One Time</i>. In a world premiere developed... more
Apr 15, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
David Cecsarini directs the world premiere of Richard Lyons Conlon's drama <i>One Time</i> in a production developed in part at Chicago Dramatists. Linda Stephens stars in this story of a man and woman at a park bench who strike a friends more
Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Next Act's Charming, Emotional 'One Time'
The complexities of human interaction are explored with wit and charm in Richard Lyons Conlon's One Time. The production at Next Act Theatre stars Jonathan Gillard Daly and Linda Stephens as two people getting to know each other again after... more
Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
David Cecsarini directs the world premiere of Richard Lyons Conlon's drama <i>One Time</i> in a production developed in part at Chicago Dramatists. Linda Stephens stars in this story of a man and woman at a park bench who strike a friends more
Apr 8, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
David Cecsarini directs the world premiere of Richard Lyons Conlon's drama <i>One Time</i> in a production developed in part at Chicago Dramatists. Linda Stephens stars in this story of a man and woman at a park bench who strike a friends more
Apr 7, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
David Cecsarini directs the world premiere of Richard Lyons Conlon's drama <i>One Time</i> in a production developed in part at Chicago Dramatists... more
Apr 6, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
David Cecsarini directs the world premiere of Richard Lyons Conlon's drama <i>One Time</i> in a production developed in part at Chicago Dramatists. Linda Stephens... more
Apr 5, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Two People in 'One Time' at Next Act
Strange and compelling stories have sprung from the basic setup of two actors and a park bench on a stage. Richard Lyons Conlon takes this premise in an interesting direction in the drama One Time. In a world premiere developed in part... more
Apr 4, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Testing Next Year’s Lies Today
For a preview of coming attractions, simply turn onthe FOX News Channel or any right-wing %uFFFD 2009Creators.com. ,News Features more
Nov 17, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 1 Comments
Sweden’s Male Breast-feeding
Improbably Successful Pickup Line: InSeptember, school officials in Australia's Queenslan Aftonbladet ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Sep 30, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Breaking News: Milwaukee Shut Out of Assembly Leadership
In major upsets, Mike Sheridan of Janesville defeated Jon Richards of Milwaukee for Assembly Speaker, and Tom Nelson of Kaukauna edged out Pedro Colon of Milwaukee for Majority Leader. This leaves heavily D,News more
Nov 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News 1 Comments
