One Wisconsin Now
The Missing Voices in the Free Speech Debate
The Wisconsin GOP’s call for legislation to protect free speech on UW campuses is meant to discourage rather than protect minority voices. more
Jul 11, 2017 4:34 PM Savion Castro Expresso 7 Comments
Attorney General Should Investigate School Superintendent Bribery
We are calling on AG Schimel and the Wisconsin Elections Commission to get to the bottom of this corrupt scheme to buy off a candidate for state superintendent with taxpayer money. more
Feb 21, 2017 5:03 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 7 Comments
Wisconsin’s Election Laws: What Needs to Change
No matter what happened this Election Day, let’s make sure that, going forward, our government reflects the will of the people—not merely the will of those in power. more
Nov 8, 2016 2:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Reclaiming Our Voting Rights
It’s a shame that in 2016 we are still battling over the right to vote, but Republicans have made a concerted effort since the tea party wave election of 2010 to make it difficult for some voters—especially racial or ethnic minority voters,... more
Aug 2, 2016 2:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
A Closer Look at Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley’s Record
Wisconsin Supreme Court Interim Justice Rebecca Bradley didn’t disclose all of her writings and political affiliations in her three applications for three judicial positions—all of which she received from Republican Gov. Scott Walker. more
Mar 15, 2016 4:59 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 11 Comments
Hate on the Supreme Court
The vitriol Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice and candidate Rebecca Bradley spewed as a college student at Marquette University in the early ’90s against LGBTQ and pro-abortion persons, along with her writings and track record since that time... more
Mar 15, 2016 2:31 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 9 Comments
Chris Abele Must Repudiate Rebecca Bradley
We are calling on Chris Abele to repudiate Rebecca Bradley and all of her hateful remarks. His silence indicates that he supports her bigotry. more
Mar 15, 2016 2:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 2 Comments
Why Scott Walker is Shrugging Off Rebecca Bradley’s Bigotry
OneWisconsin Now has done us all a huge service by digging up the college writingsof Rebecca Bradley, temporarily on the state Supreme Court and seeking a full 10-yearterm. Yesterday,OWN revealed that Bradley, then known as Rebecca Grassl, h.. more
Mar 8, 2016 8:03 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 1 Comments
Rebecca Bradley Doesn’t Deserve to Sit on the Supreme Court
Rebecca Bradley’s radical anti-gay writings prove that she doesn’t deserve to sit on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. more
Mar 8, 2016 4:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 2 Comments
Don’t Let the GOP Stop You from Voting
Republicans do their best during low-turnout elections, which is why they’re using every trick in the book to disenfranchise Wisconsin voters and keep them away from the polls. Don’t let them win. more
Mar 1, 2016 3:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 7 Comments
Got Corruption?
Looks like the final weeks of the Legislature’s last floor period of 2015 will be dominated by bills that boost the Republicans’ hold on power and money—and open the door to more corruption in office. more
Oct 20, 2015 10:06 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 14 Comments
Don’t Let the Steady Creep of Corruption Take Hold
Wisconsin Republicans seem to be intent on turning the state into one that’s completely corrupt. more
Oct 6, 2015 9:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 5 Comments
The Problem with WEDC
Female entrepreneurs should check out the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation’s (WWBIC) Strong Women Strong Coffee event on June 10. more
May 26, 2015 9:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Robin Vos Commits a Flagrant Political Foul
It really shouldn’t be necessary to say this in a democracy, but Republicans drunk on power seem to have forgotten. So here goes. It is still legal to be a Democrat in the state of Wisconsin more
Nov 18, 2014 10:38 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 17 Comments
Does Wisconsin Have a Work Problem?
We’re back with the latest installment of You Be the Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break more
Oct 21, 2014 11:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 38 Comments
Republican Appeals Court Throws Election into Chaos
Late Friday, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court ofAppeals reinstated Wisconsin’s voter ID law, which has been on hold for years. That’s a big deal. A bigger deal is that the election isonly weeks away. “The decision has thrown everything into chaos,.. more
Sep 15, 2014 9:15 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Issue of the Week: Scott Walker’s Campaign Donations Raise Questions
Republican Gov. Scott Walker is known as a formidable campaign fundraiser. But a recent report by the watchdog group One Wisconsin Now (OWN) is raising questions about who, exactly, is more
Jul 30, 2014 1:04 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 13 Comments
Democrats Slam Walker’s Voter Suppression Bill
Local and national Democrats are trying to strike back at new restrictions on voting in Wisconsin and elsewhere, charging that Republicans are suppressing the vote to more
Apr 2, 2014 1:03 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Masters of Manipulation
A clearer picture is emerging of a well-funded network of right-wing experts and think tanks that promote corporate interests in the media and state legislatures around the country more
Nov 27, 2013 1:03 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Voter Suppression Bills Target Early Voters, Seniors and the Disabled
Here we go again.A Republican legislator is circulating bills that would make it more difficult to vote in Wisconsin. more
Aug 7, 2013 1:46 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features