One Wisconsin Now

The Wisconsin GOP’s call for legislation to protect free speech on UW campuses is meant to discourage rather than protect minority voices. more

Jul 11, 2017 4:34 PM Expresso 7 Comments

We are calling on AG Schimel and the Wisconsin Elections Commission to get to the bottom of this corrupt scheme to buy off a candidate for state superintendent with taxpayer money. more

Feb 21, 2017 5:03 PM Expresso 7 Comments

No matter what happened this Election Day, let’s make sure that, going forward, our government reflects the will of the people—not merely the will of those in power. more

Nov 8, 2016 2:36 PM Expresso 3 Comments

It’s a shame that in 2016 we are still battling over the right to vote, but Republicans have made a concerted effort since the tea party wave election of 2010 to make it difficult for some voters—especially racial or ethnic minority voters,... more

Aug 2, 2016 2:53 PM Expresso 3 Comments

Wisconsin Supreme Court Interim Justice Rebecca Bradley didn’t disclose all of her writings and political affiliations in her three applications for three judicial positions—all of which she received from Republican Gov. Scott Walker. more

Mar 15, 2016 4:59 PM News Features 11 Comments

The vitriol Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice and candidate Rebecca Bradley spewed as a college student at Marquette University in the early ’90s against LGBTQ and pro-abortion persons, along with her writings and track record since that time... more

Mar 15, 2016 2:31 PM Taking Liberties 9 Comments

We are calling on Chris Abele to repudiate Rebecca Bradley and all of her hateful remarks. His silence indicates that he supports her bigotry. more

Mar 15, 2016 2:12 PM News Features 2 Comments

OneWisconsin Now has done us all a huge service by digging up the college writingsof Rebecca Bradley, temporarily on the state Supreme Court and seeking a full 10-yearterm. Yesterday,OWN revealed that Bradley, then known as Rebecca Grassl, h.. more

Mar 8, 2016 8:03 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

Rebecca Bradley’s radical anti-gay writings prove that she doesn’t deserve to sit on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. more

Mar 8, 2016 4:04 PM News Features 2 Comments

news2_votingrights.jpg.jpe

Republicans do their best during low-turnout elections, which is why they’re using every trick in the book to disenfranchise Wisconsin voters and keep them away from the polls. Don’t let them win. more

Mar 1, 2016 3:41 PM Expresso 7 Comments

Looks like the final weeks of the Legislature’s last floor period of 2015 will be dominated by bills that boost the Republicans’ hold on power and money—and open the door to more corruption in office. more

Oct 20, 2015 10:06 PM News Features 14 Comments

Wisconsin Republicans seem to be intent on turning the state into one that’s completely corrupt. more

Oct 6, 2015 9:42 PM Expresso 5 Comments

Female entrepreneurs should check out the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation’s (WWBIC) Strong Women Strong Coffee event on June 10. more

May 26, 2015 9:04 PM Expresso 3 Comments

It really shouldn’t be necessary to say this in a democracy, but Republicans drunk on power seem to have forgotten. So here goes. It is still legal to be a Democrat in the state of Wisconsin more

Nov 18, 2014 10:38 PM Taking Liberties 17 Comments

We’re back with the latest installment of You Be the Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break more

Oct 21, 2014 11:16 PM Expresso 38 Comments

Late Friday, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court ofAppeals reinstated Wisconsin’s voter ID law, which has been on hold for years. That’s a big deal. A bigger deal is that the election isonly weeks away. “The decision has thrown everything into chaos,.. more

Sep 15, 2014 9:15 PM Daily Dose

Republican Gov. Scott Walker is known as a formidable campaign fundraiser. But a recent report by the watchdog group One Wisconsin Now (OWN) is raising questions about who, exactly, is more

Jul 30, 2014 1:04 AM Expresso 13 Comments

Local and national Democrats are trying to strike back at new restrictions on voting in Wisconsin and elsewhere, charging that Republicans are suppressing the vote to more

Apr 2, 2014 1:03 AM News Features

A clearer picture is emerging of a well-funded network of right-wing experts and think tanks that promote corporate interests in the media and state legislatures around the country more

Nov 27, 2013 1:03 AM News Features

Here we go again.A Republican legislator is circulating bills that would make it more difficult to vote in Wisconsin. more

Aug 7, 2013 1:46 AM News Features

