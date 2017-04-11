RSS

No One

Electric guitar-vocal duos aren’t common in jazz anymore, but back in the day, Joe Pass and Ella Fitzgerald made several albums in that format. To mark the centennial of Fitzgerald’s birth, singer Patrice Williamson and guitarist Jon Wheatl... more

Apr 11, 2017 4:23 PM Album Reviews

Exploring the connections between art and everyday life has been a concern of artists since Marcel Duchamp at the beginning of the 20th century and Andy Warhol in mid-century. But neither of these artists envisioned how far more

May 6, 2013 4:53 PM Visual Arts

This biography is called The One, but the title does not refer to its subject, James Brown. Instead, “the one” is a reference to the way Brown orchestrated his music with an unyielding emphasis on the first beat of every... more

Oct 4, 2012 4:41 PM Books

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Inova/Kenilworth Gallery remains quiet on a Friday afternoon. An Art History graduate student, Neil Gasparka, watches over the back gallery in solitude. His art history degree focuses on contemporary art,.. more

Apr 3, 2010 3:56 AM Visual Arts

Just as I was beginning to think that turning 34 years of age was going to happen on an otherwise uneventful weekend, I get word of a new show that’s been announced by Bite Theatre—the newest company in town. On the first weekend after winter.. more

Feb 27, 2010 7:34 PM Theater

Feb 20, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

Barreling Through Beethoven Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, one of the icons of West Arrivals ,Classical Music/Dance more

Jan 10, 2009 12:00 AM Classical Music

This Week in Milwaukee Friday, Dec. 26 Oh My God w/ Guido's Racecar @ The Cactus Club, 10 p.m.,This Week in Milwaukee more

Dec 24, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Refreshed by baseball’s All-Star break, the Observers got together at aDowntown dia www.expressmilwaukee.com ,Sports more

Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM More Sports

She’ll probably always be best known as a neo-soul songstress, but with last year’s tuba-mutilating, larger-than-life synthesized hit “No One,” Alicia Keyes proved that she can do big-beat pop ballads every bit as deftly as the Rihannas and Leona... more

Jul 1, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

