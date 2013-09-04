Onion Rings
Benno’s Genuine Bar & Grill
Since opening its doors more than 30 years ago, Benno’s Genuine Bar & Grill has become something of a bar-time favorite among serious beer drinkers and hungry happy-hour regulars. Located in the heart of downtown West Allis, the bar known a... more
Sep 4, 2013 12:27 AM Emily Patti Dining Preview
The Best Burger Joint in Brookfield?
Just over a year ago, Jake and Karen Replogle opened a burger joint in Brookfield. The Replogles also own the far older Jake’s steakhouse just a short walk down the road from their new restaurant, located in the former Haute more
May 7, 2013 9:31 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Deep-Fried Delights at Jimmy's Grotto
Jimmy's Grotto (314 E. Main St., Waukesha) is a beloved Waukesha institution featuring an extensive menu of comfort foods and fried favorites that would make Food Network personality and perpetual grease-seeker Guy Fieri flip his visor. And... more
Apr 12, 2012 12:00 AM Emily Patti Dining Preview
A Final Application of ROUGE
\nThe theatre company that had managed such a successful holiday series with the ever-popular Cudahy Carolers’ Christmas ends a far more recent tradition this December as it presents its final production of Scrooge In Rouge. What started as a ple.. more
Dec 16, 2011 1:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Stack’d Lets You Build Your Own Burger
Thekitchen shows its creativity with the starters and salads. Thebuttermilk onion rings ($6) arrive in a foot-high stack. The crispbatter makes these thick rings far better than the norm. Stuffedjala,Dining Out more
Aug 19, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments