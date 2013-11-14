Onion
This Week on The Disclaimer: R.I.P. A.V. Club Milwaukee
On this week's exceptionally melancholy episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we contemplate life without the print edition of The Onion and.. more
Nov 14, 2013 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Onion To Stop Printing; A.V. Club Milwaukee To Shut Down
The Onion will cease printing this year, the company announced today. The satirical newspaper, which was founded 25 years ago by two University of Wisconsin students in Madison, had been gradually withdrawing from print over the last few years as .. more
Nov 8, 2013 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Mark Borchardt Beyond 'American Movie'
Mark Borchardt, the low- (or was it no-?) budget filmmaker documented in the 1999 cult favorite American Movie, hasn't stood still in the years since he first made a splash. He has appeared on “Late Show With David Letterman” and other... more
Feb 14, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
Is 4th and 26 worst play in Packer history?
The Onion compiled a list of heart-breaking Packer plays and comes to the conclusion that nothing out-does the 4th and 26 conversion by the Eagles in the 2003 playoffs.If you're feeling especially high on football season, don't let their list bri.. more
Sep 10, 2010 12:10 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Becoming Faulkner: The Art and Life of William Faulkner (Oxford University Press), by Philip Weinstein
For William Faulkner, destiny was a grim piper, forcing humanity to dance like puppets to the tune of a broken instrument. Swarthmore English professor Philip Weinstein sets out to find the melody linking the dour tone of the great writer’s... more
Feb 2, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
In Defense of Earmarks
Despite all the accusations of a liberal bias in the media, anyone who watchesclosely wil Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ,Taking Liberties more
Mar 11, 2009 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 4 Comments