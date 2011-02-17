Online
Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris
When listening to the dreamy, visceral work of Jacques Brel, one instantly pictures a man singing by a piano in a smoky bar in Europe. The Belgian singer-songwriter didn’t own a remarkable voice, but his best work perfectly captured more
Feb 17, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
More Freebies from Beck
Perhaps jealous of all the buzz Radiohead gets whenever that band so much as offers a free JPG download on its Web site, Beck has upped his online game this summer, unleashing an onslaught of freebies, almost all of which are good enough to charge.. more
Jul 14, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Constantine’s Sword
The often-tense historical relationship between Catholics and Jews is explored in the doc Constantine’s Sword ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 2, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 4 Comments
Past Life Regression - addressed by Oprah on May 13th
Oprah had an interesting show regarding Past Life Regression this week. She had Dr. Brian Weiss, author of Many Lives, Many Masters on the show. I was wanted to mention past life regression in my health blog since I have undergone past life regre.. more
May 16, 2008 10:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness 2 Comments
Shepherd Express and ExpressMilwaukee.com Readership Grows
The March/April Media Audit will be released sometime in the next few weeks. In that audit it will show the Shepherd Express readership number increasing again. We grew 12% year-over-year from August/September 2006 - August/September 2007. Our.. more
May 4, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Newspaper advertising drives online traffic
NAA analysis of new Google research finds that newspaper advertising drives online traffic, consumer purchasing. New consumer research conducted by Clark, Martire & Bartolomeo and commissioned by Google indicates that consumers frequently combine.. more
Apr 16, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
ExpressMilwaukee.com Launches as new Daily Online Newspaper
Milwaukee, WI (PRWEB) January 23, 2008 -- Thenew site will focus on highlighting reader contributions alongsideShepherd Express ar ,About more
Feb 29, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete z Archive
Dedicated to Art
Commemoratingthe100-year The Three Trillion Dollar War: The True Cost of the Iraq Conflict, ,Art more
Feb 27, 2008 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Bob Mould
Even when Bob Mouldwas a young punk fronting Hüsker Dü during the 1980s, he grasped that District Line, ,CD Reviews more
Feb 20, 2008 12:00 AM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
Snowed in, again? Read this week's Shepherd right here!
Are you stuck inside today? Can't get out to pick up the Shepherd at your normal place? Enchanted April ,About more
Feb 7, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff z Archive