Onmilwaukee
This Week on The Disclaimer: Dave Begel, Public Art, Sports Writing, Bad Games and More
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of hot takes with Ryan Scheicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we bounce back and forth between a variety of mostly unrelated topics, including a few reliable favorites. Matt kic.. more
May 4, 2017 7:53 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Nomad "Favela," Dave Begel, Awful Comments and Other Outrageous Things
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we dive right into what's been a banner week for Internet outrage. Milwaukee's Nomad Pub has earned widespread criticism from around the web for its plans to h.. more
Jun 11, 2014 8:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Reinventing Kochanski's, Defending Eyesores and Twerking to Click Bait
On this week's Disclaimer three-fer, WMSE's Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee's Matt Wild and I take on a trio of topics. We start the show on a serious note, discussing the fatal shooting at Kochanski's Concertina Beer Hall and examining owner.. more
Aug 29, 2013 3:10 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Chester F'ing French
On this week's especially chatty episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we take issue with the latest slab of trolling from the Milwaukee-.. more
Nov 14, 2012 7:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee
Cheap Trick followed up their breakthrough At Budokan album with a real curveball: 1979’s Dream Police, an ambitious concept album that gave their signature power-pop an epic makeover, layering on synthesizers and orchestrations. It went on... more
Jan 20, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments
The Rural Alberta Advantage @ Mad Planet
Nils Edenloff's searing vocals burnedthroughout the packed crowd like whiskey caught on f Hometowns ,Concert Reviews more
Jan 15, 2010 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Milwaukee's Best Beer Selection- Retail and Liquor Store
,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Best of Milwaukee 2009
Milwaukee's Best Beer Selection At a Bar
,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Best of Milwaukee 2009