Where They Eat: Yollande Deacon, chef and owner, Irie Zulu
When Yollande Deacon, chef and owner of Irie Zulu on North Ave., isn’t busy stewing goat curry at her own restaurant, she generally sticks to her neighborhood. more
May 23, 2017 2:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Dining Out
New in MKE: Openings and Closings on Milwaukee’s Dining Scene
Restaurants come and go. Milwaukee is no exception. Lacey Muszynski gives us the run-down of the latest new places to eat in our city as well as a list of upcoming and recent closings. more
May 23, 2017 2:40 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
Chicken, Skillets and Soul Food
Visit A Chik & A Skillet (923 N. 27th St.) for varied, high-quality soul food. more
Aug 11, 2015 7:26 PM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Out
Hawaii in Tosa
Ono Kine Grindz (7215 W North Ave.) started as a specialty Hawaiian grocery and added dining and take-out not long after its opening. The chef’s training in French cooking and the cuisine is varied and delightful. more
Aug 11, 2015 7:20 PM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Out
Bringing Hawaiian Sunshine to Milwaukee
If winter is wearing on your nerves and you don’t think you can stand another day of frigid temperatures, gray skies and dirty snow banks, stop in at Ono Kine Grindz more
Jan 29, 2014 2:27 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview