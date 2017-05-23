RSS

Ono Kine Grindz

When Yollande Deacon, chef and owner of Irie Zulu on North Ave., isn’t busy stewing goat curry at her own restaurant, she generally sticks to her neighborhood. more

May 23, 2017 2:52 PM Dining Out

Restaurants come and go. Milwaukee is no exception. Lacey Muszynski gives us the run-down of the latest new places to eat in our city as well as a list of upcoming and recent closings. more

May 23, 2017 2:40 PM Dining Out

Visit A Chik & A Skillet (923 N. 27th St.) for varied, high-quality soul food. more

Aug 11, 2015 7:26 PM Dining Out

Ono Kine Grindz (7215 W North Ave.) started as a specialty Hawaiian grocery and added dining and take-out not long after its opening. The chef’s training in French cooking and the cuisine is varied and delightful. more

Aug 11, 2015 7:20 PM Dining Out

If winter is wearing on your nerves and you don’t think you can stand another day of frigid temperatures, gray skies and dirty snow banks, stop in at Ono Kine Grindz more

Jan 29, 2014 2:27 AM Dining Preview

