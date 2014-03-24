RSS
Open Enrollment
Understanding Obamacare: Open Enrollment Period Ends March 31
Question: Do I have to be concerned about the end of the open enrollment period on March 31 if I don’t buy an individual policy? more
Mar 24, 2014
Understanding Obamacare: Latinos Will Benefit from Better Access to Health Care
Question: What does Obamacare mean for the Latino community?Answer: For members of all ethnic groups, the Affordable Care Act helps expand opportunity more
Mar 17, 2014
Understanding Obamacare: You Can Change Your Insurance Plan During Open Enrollment
Question: Is it too late to change my plan on healthcare.gov?Answer: Did you purchase an insurance plan before realizing you didn’t like some aspect of it? Perhaps you realized you prefer a different network or deductible? That’s OK! During... more
Mar 4, 2014
